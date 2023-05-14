Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Which is better budget device?

In the ongoing debate regarding the best smartphone options within the $500 range, Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini has emerged as a prominent topic. Google launched the new Pixel 7a on May 11 at Google I/O 2023, while Apple launched the iPhone 13 Mini in September 2021. Both devices offer impressive features at a relatively affordable price point, making them ideal options for those looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank.

This article will compare and contrast the Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 13 Mini, exploring their specifications, performance, and overall value for money, to determine which device comes out on top.

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Battle of budget premium smartphones

Google Pixel 7a specs:

Display 6.1" 1080 x 2400 OLED HDR @ 90Hz Processor Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB RAM ROM 128GB UFS 3.1 Front camera 13MP Back cameras 64MP + 13MP Battery 4385mAh Charging Wired PD3.0Wireless Operating system Android 13 Color combination CharcoalSnowSeaCoral Launch price $499

The recently launched Pixel 7a features a 6.1" FHD+ OLED HDR display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This is the first Pixel "a" variant smartphone with a high refresh rate display. It is powered by the same Tensor G2 processor as other recent Pixel devices.

It has a 13MP front camera capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 FPS. The rear camera module consists of a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and it can shoot 4K videos at 60FPS.

The Pixel 7a has a single RAM ROM variant and four color schemes: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. The 4385mAh battery supports PD3.0 wired and is also the first Pixel "a" smartphone to support wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini specs:

Display 5.4" 1080 x 2340 Super Retina XDR OLED HDR Processor Apple A15 Bionic RAM 4GB ROM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB NVMe Front camera 12MP Back cameras 12 MP + 12MP Battery 2438 mAh Charging Wired PD2.015W wireless (MagSafe)7.5W wireless (Qi) Operating system iOS 16.4 Color combination StarlightMidnightBluePinkRedGreen Launch price $599

Despite being released a while ago, the iPhone 13 Mini still boasts highly relevant specifications. So far, the 13 Mini is the last mobile in the iPhone Mini series. The 5.4" FHD+ Super Retina XDR OLED HDR display may not have a fast refresh rate, but it supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 dust/water resistance protect the iPhone from shock, water, and dust.

The Apple A15 Bionic powers the iPhone 13 Mini Hexa-core 5nm CPU. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and three NVMe storage variants. There are also several vibrant color options: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red, and Green. The 2438mAh battery supports PD 2.0 charging, which can charge the device 50% in 30 minutes. It also supports 7.5W Qi and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

The 12MP front camera with gyro-EIS supports 4K 60 FPS videos, while the dual 12MP primary and ultrawide rear camera sensors support sensor-shift OIS, Dolby Dolby HDR and can shoot 4K videos at 60 FPS.

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Specs and performance comparison

Based on early reviews, despite featuring the same Google Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7a heavily underperforms compared to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The Apple A15 processor is much better than the Tensor G2.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 7a and Apple iPhone 13 Mini CPU benchmark comparisons:

Benchmarking software Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 AnTuTu 9 789237 799919 GeekBench 5 single-core 1058 1729 GeekBench 5 multi-core 3216 4818 3DMark Wild Life 6393 8722

Here, we can see that the Apple A15 is a much more powerful processor than the Google Tensor G2. It will result in better gaming performance and other resource-intensive tasks.

For the display, the iPhone has a higher quality Super Retina XDR display, but the Pixel 7a is larger and has a faster refresh rate. The Pixel 7a also comes with a larger battery and faster charging capability.

Regarding photo and videography, The Pixel 7a has a better 64MP primary shooter, while the iPhone 13 Mini takes better videos.

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Price comparison

A major deciding factor in the Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini battle is the price comparison. The launch price for the Pixel 7a is $499. As for the iPhone 13 Mini, the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models come at $599, $699, and $899, respectively. The iPhone 13 Mini costs at least $100 more than the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Final thoughts

The above-mentioned comparison indicates what you to opt for when choosing between the Pixel 7a and iPhone 13 Mini. If you need a smartphone with a sharp display, a better camera for photography, and better battery life with faster charging at a lower price, the Pixel 7a makes sense.

However, if you want a smartphone with a higher resolution, a powerful CPU, more extensive storage options, and better video-capturing capabilities, go with the iPhone 13 Mini.

