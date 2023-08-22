Is it worth buying iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in August 2023?

In the current market, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro dominate as Apple's high-end options, but they have stiff competition within their own lineup from the 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max. However, those looking to purchase these phones should reconsider, as Apple's forthcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to revolutionize the industry, pushing boundaries unlike anything else seen before.

Today we'll dive into the question of whether purchasing the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro now or holding out for the next iPhone is the way to go. If staying ahead of the curve is crucial to you, your best course of action is to exercise some patience.

Why you should buy iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in August 2023

Display

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sport an OLED display with a 6.1-inch screen size identical to that of the iPhone 13 models. Consequently, viewing HDR content on it is a sheer delight, with colors popping perfectly. Moreover, the Super Retina XDR display adds to the overall excellence of the video content. Brightness is not an issue, as the 1200-nit peak brightness provides excellent visibility even when used outside.

The slim body of the 14 and 14 Pro, complete with a thin bezel, ensures a premium appearance, despite the upcoming 15 models having even thinner bezels. Unfortunately, for those contemplating purchasing a smartphone within that price range, the 60 Hz display is a letdown.

Pricing

On the occasion of the new iPhone's release, it's worth noting that older models will likely decrease in cost. This means it's possible for you to snag a fair deal on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

The next iPhone's price may see a bump of around $200 due to the inclusion of a new titanium frame. This means it may cost more than the iPhone 14.

Chipset

Each season, Apple unveils fresh designs of the iPhone equipped with unique chipsets that enhance various functions, including energy efficiency. As for the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro line, the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip will be incorporated, unlike the regular model, which will possess an A16 Bionic chip.

If gaming, high-level editing, or other important aspects are of interest to you, the iPhone 14's A15 and 14 Pro's A16 Bionic may still be excellent performance powerhouses.

Lightning port

Choosing the best iPhone can be crucial, especially if you're not accustomed to living in a USB-C ecosystem, or your products don't currently utilize USB-C. That being said, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to come equipped with a USB-C port.

Buying a 14 or 14 Pro would be the way to go if you've already amassed a plethora of Lightning cables and accessories to ensure you can continue using them for years to come.

Reasons why you should wait for the iPhone 15 series

Apple's new iPhone 15 models are anticipated to break boundaries, surpassing any other phone on the market. Its display will be enhanced, along with a performance upgrade and a boost to its already impressive camera.

These major enhancements might justify the cost, despite how it's bound to be higher than the iPhone 14 models' price point.

The iPhone 15 series has some exceptional features that will be worth waiting for, including:

The 15th iteration of Apple's iPhone could possibly come equipped with state-of-the-art 48-megapixel sensors developed by Sony.

The new titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro will replace the previous stainless steel design, shedding some weight in the process.

The iPhone 15 models are said to be getting a USB-C upgrade across the board from Apple.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15 battery will have 3877 mAh, which is 18% more than its predecessor. The Apple 15 Pro is anticipated to receive 3650 mAh, in contrast to the 14 Pro's 3200 mAh.

Uncertain about buying the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro? Well, immediate action may not be your best bet. However, the 14-series impresses with its powerful performance, cutting-edge camera system, and exceptional battery life.

Waiting for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models is guaranteed to enhance your user experience, even though investing in the iPhone 14 today may provide great value for your money.