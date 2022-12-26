Mobile games have come a long way in 2022, with impressive gameplay and visuals in line with that of modern AAA releases. Despite some gamers considering them controversial, there's no denying the charm and popularity of these games, which are a means for many to enjoy gameplay in quick bursts in the midst of their busy schedules.

As a matter of fact, the upcoming year promises even more seasonal blockbuster mobile game releases. Thus, this article lists the top five most exciting mobile games scheduled for release in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 essential mobile games you should not miss in 2023

From first-person shooters to tactical turn-based combat, here are our top five picks for upcoming mobile games, in no particular order:

1) Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

The upcoming blockbuster Call of Duty Mobile title aims to bring the unique battle royale experience on consoles and PC to mobile, while retaining the formula of the original.

The mobile version aims to allow up to 120 total players in a match, with the usual gunplay, maps, vehicles, and traversals the series is known for.

Additionally, gamers can expect new social features in-game to connect with friends online. The game is already up for pre-registration on both iOS and Android.

2) Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a brand new, upcoming original title developed exclusively for mobile.

The game is set in 215 BC, during the Qin dynasty of China featuring iconic locations such as the Great Wall of China.

Players control a completely customizable protagonist, and the game is set to have all the iconic elements of the franchise, optimized for a touchscreen experience.

3) Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is an upcoming role-playing video game developed by Applibot of Nier Reincarnation fame. The single-player title is a compilation of the Final Fantasy VII series and media.

The game is primarily a free-to-play title and will include loot boxes and cosmetics. Ever Crisis will receive monthly episodic installments and players will be able to progress through the timeline in order of release.

A closed beta test for iOS and Android has been announced for the summer of 2023.

4) Honkai Star Rail

The highly-anticipated title from the developers of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, is an upcoming free-to-play tactical turn-based role-playing mobile game for Android and iOS, scheduled for a 2023 release.

The game features characters from the Honkai series and is the fourth installment. The Honkai return as the main antagonistic force behind the events of the game, and players will be able to control a preset protagonist during their journey.

Unlike the current Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai Star Rail features turn-based combat.

5) Monster Hunter mobile

Not much has been revealed yet for the upcoming untitled Monster Hunter mobile game.

A Monster Hunter mobile game is reportedly in development (Image via Monster Hunter)

The game is being developed by TiMi Studio Group of Pokemon Unite fame, in collaboration with Capcom to deliver an authentic Monster Hunter experience albeit optimized for mobile devices.

Poll : 0 votes