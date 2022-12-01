COD Warzone Mobile Limited Release: Country and date revealed 

On November 30, Activision announced the Limited Release of COD Warzone Mobile in Australia. The game is now available for Android users in the country and will also be out for iOS users soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile Get ready to drop in, Australia!



The Limited Release is a work-in-progress version of the game, meaning it is similar to a closed beta or soft launch and will help the publisher test the game with a wider audience compared to open alpha tests.

It will also help the developers zero in on any bugs or issues that occur in the game. If players find any problems in the game, they can consider giving the developers their feedback.

The title will be released in 2023 for fans all over the world.

Warzone Mobile crosses more than 25 million pre-registration users

More than 25 million users have pre-registered for the title in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and fans will also get some pre-announced in-game rewards after the global launch of the game.

The publisher hosted an event in mid-September 2022 where they officially revealed the title's gameplay, features, maps, and other details. One of the best things about the game is that the developers have made sure to include many of the same features that are available in the PC versions of games from the franchise.

Players can chat in-game with friends while playing Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare 2 on PC/console. Apart from this, they can also advance their Battle Pass while using any of these three titles.

The publisher also presented a popular battle royale map, Verdansk, on the mobile version. The map was initially launched for Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone.

Up to 120 players can play in a single match in Warzone Mobile, which sets the game apart from other battle royale mobile games. It also has a Gulag feature, which gives users a chance to return to the match if they win a fight against an opponent in the Gulag.

Following the popularity and success of COD Warzone on PC and console devices, Activision is gearing up to release the title for mobile devices. The news, officially announced by the publisher in May this year, has sparked excitement among mobile players around the world.

Call of Duty Mobile has already seen great success since its release in October 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries imposed strict lockdowns, forcing people to spend most all of their time at home. Because of this, gaming was a great option for them to keep themselves entertained, and the number of mobile gaming players in the world increased very quickly.

Many popular publishers whose games (like Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and League of Legends) have found great success on PC are now focusing on mobile ports of the titles.

