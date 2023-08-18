10 best 5G smartphones under $300

The 5G mobile network, which ensures high-speed internet speed and reliable calling networks, is now available worldwide. Hence, most modern phones now support 5G. But, when it comes to budget smartphones, especially under the $300 price range, finding a good and reliable device with 5G support can be challenging. The budget Android smartphone market currently has a lot of good 5G-enabled smartphones that are great for day-to-day use.

These low-cost smartphones may lack some of the power and luxury features found in expensive Android phones or 5G-enabled iPhones, but yo can still find low-cost handsets with the same build quality and battery life as current flagships.

In this post, we'll take a look at some of the best 5G smartphones under $300 that you can buy right now. All of these devices support multiple 5G bands, so you can be assured that you will find extensive 5G coverage with any of them.

Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, and other great 5G smartphones under $300

1) Samsung Galaxy A34 5G ($277)

The first smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which has impressive specifications and a great design. The Galaxy A34 sports a 6.6-inch screen 120Hz AMOLED panel, which is easily visible in outdoor conditions. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device also has a big 5,000mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.

Currently, it comes with One UI 5.1 preinstalled, and a One UI 6 OS update is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Multimedia enthusiasts will appreciate the stereo speakers. The 48MP primary camera is also great for shooting images or videos. Overall this smartphone is one complete package, under the $300 price tag, and is included in our list of best 5G smartphones.

Device Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Display 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimesnity 1080 Camera Rear - 48MP+8MP(ultrawide)+5MP(macro)Front - 13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging

2) OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($270)

The OnePlus Nord N30 is another cheap 5G smartphone with impressive features, and it delivers a lot of value in some key areas. It has a big 6.72 inches Full HD LCD, with a 120Hz refresh rate, for smooth scrolling. The 5,000mAh battery, with support for 50W wired charging, also ensures you at least get a day's battery life. Unlike the Galaxy A34, you also get the charger inside the box.

The smartphone has a 108MP primary camera sensor, which can click great images under good lighting conditions. Other than all of this, OnePlus has also included a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is quite rare in smartphones these days.

Device OnePlus Nord N30 5G Display 6.72-inch Full HD IPS LCD 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear - 108MP+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth)Front - 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 50W charging

3) Motorola Moto G Power 5G ($250)

The Moto G Power 5G is now another device in our list of the best 5G smartphone with a large battery and a good 5G-enabled chipset for daily usage. It also includes 256GB of internal storage. Hence, its storage space is ideal for media junkies who wish to watch movies and listen to music. The phone's 6.5-inch 1,080p display also has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which makes films, apps, and games look great.

Device Motorola Moto G Power 5G Display 6.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD 120Hz Processor Mediatek Dimesnity 930 Camera Rear - 50MP+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth)Front - 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

4) Google Pixel 6a ($299)

Google is well-known for producing some of the world's best smartphones, with regular updates and great cameras. After many price drops, the Pixel 6a is now available for less than $300, making it one of the top 5G smartphones in that price range. The smartphone's functionality is remarkable, and its camera produces stunning images.

You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is enough for most users. The phone has a small 4410mAh battery, with no charger inside the box. However, it can last through a day with moderate usage. Overall, for camera enthusiasts, this is one of the best 5G smartphones in its price range.

Device Google Pixel 6a Display 6.1-inch Full HD OLED Processor Google Tensor Camera Rear - 12MP+ 12MP (ultrawide)Front - 8MP Battery 4,410mAh, 18W charging

5) Nokia G400 5G ($270)

The Nokia G400 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 480+ processor and 4GB of RAM. The 120Hz IPS LCD panel beneath the G400's 6.58-inch screen contributes to the fast performance. This display is one of the finest available in a phone under $300, making it an excellent choice for daily usage. The 5,000mAh battery can also easily power the device for an entire day.

Device Nokia G400 5G Display 6.58-inch Full HD IPS LCD 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Camera Rear - 48MP+5MP(ultrawide)+2MP(depth)Front - 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 20W charging

6) OnePlus Nord N20 5G ($190)

While the OnePlus Nord N30 comes with better specs and a higher price tag, there's nothing wrong with the OnePlus Nord N20's price-to-performance ratio, especially if you can get it for less than $200 right now. You'll get a good battery life, a beautiful AMOLED display, and a pretty lightweight design. Hence, you can buy this cheap 5G smartphone if your budget is tight.

Device OnePlus Nord N20 5G Display 6.58-inch Full HD AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear - 64MP+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth)Front - 16MP Battery 4,500mAh, 33W charging

7) Samsung Galaxy A23 5G ($280)

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another low-cost 5G option in Samsung's A-series. The Galaxy A23 5G started as a 4G-only phone, however, Samsung later released a 5G version of the same handset. The Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Galaxy A23 5G, which boasts a large 5,000mAh battery. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display and is a fantastic budget 5G phone.

Device Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Display 6.6-inch Full HD 120Hz LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear - 50MP+5MP(ultrawide)+2MP(depth) + 2MP (macro)Front - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging

8) TCL 30 V 5G ($130)

The TCL 30 V 5G is a typical budget phone with a lot of compromises. You get a respectable 4500mAh battery. The display is capped at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, but it is good enough for media consumption. The camera can also capture good photos under ideal lighting conditions.

Device TCL 30V 5G Display 6.67-inch Full HD IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Camera Rear - 50MP+5MP(ultrawide)+ 2MP (macro)Front - 16MP Battery 4,500mAh, 18W charging

9) Poco X4 Pro 5G ($295)

The Poco X4 Pro 5G packs a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with the Snapdragon 695 processor. You also get a 108Mp high-resolution primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It also charges fast with the bundled 67W charger. All these specs make it a great buy under $300 and one of the best 5G smartphones.

Device Poco X4 Pro 5G Display 6.67-inch Full HD AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera Rear - 108MP+8MP(ultrawide)+ 2MP (macro)Front - 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 67W charging

10) Motorola Moto G 5G ($199)

Lastly, we have the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), which also has ultra-low-cost and impressive specs. Like the Moto G Power 5G, it also has a 5,000mah battery, but it comes with the Snapdragon 480+ chipset and an inferior 48MP camera. The phone has a 6.5-inch display with 720p resolution.

All these features are quite good for a budget 5G smartphone, so most buyers will be satisfied with what it has to offer.

Device Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Display 6.5-inch HD IPS LCD120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Camera Rear - 108MP+2MP(macro)Front - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

