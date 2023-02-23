Poco X4 Pro vs Poco F5 Pro: Which phone should you choose in 2023?

While the Poco X4 Pro was already a great mid-range option in the market, rumors are circulating about a possible new addition to the lineup, as reports suggest that the Poco F5 Pro might be on the horizon. Interestingly, it could be a rebranded version of the Redmi phone.

This comes after the release of the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is being hailed as a significant upgrade from its predecessor, boasting not only a fresh design but also an array of new features. Fans of the brand are eagerly anticipating what this potential new release could bring to the table and how the two phones will stack up against each other.

Poco X4 Pro vs Poco F5 Pro comparison: Features, specs, and more

Specs and design

Phone Poco X4 Pro Poco F5 Pro Current Price Around $250 Expected $350 Processor Snapdragon 695 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display 6.67in AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 6.67 inches, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1440 x 3200 pixels Camera Triple camera with 108MP main camera Triple camera with 64MP main camera Battery 5000mAh 5500mAh

Recent reports suggest that the Poco F5 Pro could soon make its way to the global market as a rebranded version of the Redmi K60. While the phone's design may not give off a premium vibe, it is by no means unappealing. In fact, it is quite pleasing to the eye.

On the other hand, the Poco X4 Pro has shed the bulky and hefty bodies of its predecessors in favor of a thinner and more sleek frame. As a result, it is much more comfortable to hold and handle than its predecessors.

Additionally, the X4 Pro features a flat glass rear panel, which adds to its sophisticated appearance, unlike the all-plastic shell of the X3. Although the phone's sides are still made of plastic, the overall feel of the device is undoubtedly an improvement over previous models.

Display and performance

If rumors are true and the Poco F5 Pro is indeed a rebranded Redmi K60, we can expect impressive specs from this upcoming smartphone. The F5 Pro is reported to feature a 6.67-inch 1440p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by last year's flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It will be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Poco X4 Pro 5G boasts an impressive display that doesn't feel like a mid-range device. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and a high resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The X4 Pro 5G is marketed as a gaming phone, but its performance may not live up to the hardcore gaming experience that some users expect from it.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which provides decent performance. While the X4 Pro 5G may not be the ultimate gaming phone, it does offer a high-quality display and solid performance for a mid-range device.

Cameras

The Poco F5 Pro is set to come with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. While the specifications seem promising, the actual performance can only be evaluated after the phone's release. It remains to be seen whether the Poco F5 Pro will live up to its camera capabilities.

In comparison, the Poco X4 Pro's camera setup leaves something to be desired. While the main hardware is solid, the processing is mediocre, which leads to lackluster performance. Video quality is also limited, capped at 1080p/30fps.

Ultimately, the choice will come down to personal preferences and use cases. When it comes to smartphones in the mid-range category, compromises are often unavoidable.

The Poco F5 Pro and Poco X4 Pro are no exception, and yet they manage to offer an impressive set of features at an affordable price point. The former seems to offer an overall better value with better display and performance. Hopefully, the camera will be able to capture good shots as well. However, if you're a little tight on budget, the latter is the better buy among the two.

