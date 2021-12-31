Genshin Impact reveals release date and stats of Shenhe’s signature weapon, Calamity Queller

Genshin Impact recently provided details regarding the best in-slot weapon for Shenhe, the Calamity Queller. This weapon will be released as part of the first phase weapon banner of patch 2.4 on January 5, 2022.

Calamity Queller looks quite good, and apart from Shenhe, it will find usage amongst other characters. Xiao and Xiangling are two options who will benefit from this weapon due to its passive and, therefore, might be worth investing in.

Along with the Calamity Queller, the Primordial Jade Winged Spear is also making a return in the same weapon banner. Therefore, Genshin Impact fans should consider taking a leap of faith in the first weapon banner of patch 2.4.

Shenhe’s signature weapon, Calamity Queller, will enhance attack and increase elemental damage of characters in Genshin Impact

The upcoming polearm in Genshin Impact, Calamity Queller, is set to become one of the best weapons in the game. This is primarily because, apart from the huge stat boosts that the weapon provides, its passive will be good on many characters.

The Calamity Queller will have an overall attack of 741 at level 90 and refinement one. It is definitely one of the highest base attacks for any polearm within the game. Apart from that, the substat of the weapon will provide a 16.5% further attack boost to the character.

This means that the weapon will be handy on characters who rely on high attack value. Shenhe is the obvious candidate for this weapon, but apart from that, even Xiao will find this weapon super good.

However, it does not end here, as the passive of the weapon is equally good. Firstly, it will increase the elemental damage of a character with this weapon equipped by 12%. However, when players use an elemental skill, it triggers something called “Consumption”.

When Consumption is triggered, the weapon will increase the attack of the character by 3.2% every second. This can stack up to a maximum of 6 times in total. Other than that, when a character has this weapon equipped and is not on the field, this buff will trigger twice the amount.

This means that the attack on the character will be increased by twice the original value. Thus, overall, this weapon is nothing short of an attacking juggernaut. Its attack stats are off the charts and will be good on any character that relies on high attack.

Considering it also increases the elemental damage of the character who equips it, this weapon might very well become the second-best polearm after Staff of Homa.

