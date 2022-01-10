Collection of Dragons and Snakes Genshin Impact quest guide: All 5 lost book locations

Collection of Dragons and Snakes in Genshin Impact is a World Quest that requires players to complete many hidden quests in the Enkanomiya region. Collecting five lost books in a territory as big as Enkanomiya is certainly as tough as it seems.

Completing puzzles in the new Genshin Impact region is quite different than Mondstadt, Liyue, and even Inazuma. As a result, many players are struggling to complete the Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest at the moment.

Here's a quick guide to helping the community find all five lost books and avail rewards such as Luxurious chests and Primogems.

How to initiate Collection of Dragons and Snakes quest in Genshin Impact

To begin collecting the five lost books, players should first go to The Narrow region and interact with an afterimage called Ema. The librarian then asks the traveler and Paimon to collect five books and submit them to her.

Locations of five lost books in Genshin Impact

Book 1

Obtaining the first book won't require players to complete any hidden quests or puzzles. Luckily, it can be purchased from the Yae Publishing House in Inazuma for just 1,500 Mora.

It's called The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku.

Purchase the first book from Yae Publishing House in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Book 2

The second book can be obtained after completing the quest called Tricolor File. Players first need to go to The Narrows and visit the hidden Vishap Research Lab that isn't visible on the map.

Players have to switch to Evernight and go to the location marked in the image below:

Location of teleporter that takes players to Vishap Research Lab in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

in the marked location, they'll find a teleporter that takes them to a lab where they can talk to Michiya. To complete the quest, players will have to open three gates with Electro, Cryo, and Hydro characters.

The room that can be opened by Cryo attacks contains the second book called Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records.

Book 3

Players have to complete the Date's Challenge quest in Genshin Impact to acquire the third book. To initiate the quest, they first have to visit the labyrinth in the Evernight Temple region.

Location of Evernight temple Labyrinth in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Follow these steps to unlock the basement in the Evernight Temple labyrinth:

Visit the location marked in the image. Switch Enkanomiya to Whitenight. Hit both the triangular mechanicsms once. Switch back Enkanomiya to Evernight. Enter the maze and activate the four monuments with Hydro attacks. Enter the basement that is unlocked after activating the monuments.

An afterimage, Date, is present in the basement. It is worth noting that afterimages can be seen only in Evernight, and not Whitenight.

The Date's Challenge quest requires players to complete another puzzle by arranging a room into a mirror image. These are the steps to solve that puzzle:

Switch Enkanomiya to Whitenight and pull the lever near the locked chest. Hit the triangular mechanism towards the right twice. Pull the lever once. Activate the lever on the opposite side of the locked chest. Hit the triangular mechanism on the right side twice. Activate the lever once again. Hit the triangular mechanism on the left side twice. Switch back to Evernight.

Players will now be able to enter Date's Secret Room, which has an Exquisite chest with the Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku book.

Book 4

The Traveler and Paimon must complete the Antigonous World Quest in order to collect the fourth book. It can be initiated in the Dainichi Mikoshi region by talking to two 'suspect' afterimages.

Location of suspect afterimages in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The quest will lead players to Antei and a Ruin Guard. They just need to defeat the enemy and investigate its remains to find Before Sun and Moon.

Book 5

The final book can be obtained by interacting with the sigil walls in The Serpent's Heart. However, players first need to visit Dainichi Mikoshi for clues.

Go to this location and blow up the wall (Image via Genshin Impact)

They must go to the location marked in the image above and follow these steps:

Use the barrels to blow up the wall.

Hit the triangular mechanism once.

Switch to Whitenight.

Hit the adjoining triangular mechanism once.

Switch to Evernight.

Activate the sigils on the wall to obtain a clue.

Clue from the wall in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

After obtaining the clue, players need to head back to The Serpent's Heart and interact with the sigil walls based on the clue. A treasure chest will spawn in the center and it will contain the final book called In the Light, Beneath the Shadow.

The final step is to naturally submit all five books to Ema, and in return, players will receive a Luxurious chest, a hidden achievement, Primogems for quest completion, and a Key sigil.

Edited by Danyal Arabi