How to get Bountiful Year food in Genshin Impact

Bountiful Year is a food item in Genshin Impact introduced with the Enkanomiya region in update 2.4. Players can use it to boost the ATK and Crit Rate of their party members.

Unlike other food items in Genshin Impact, players cannot acquire the recipe for Bountiful Year yet. Five Bountiful Year dishes can be obtained after completing a quest, but there doesn't seem to be a way to cook the item at the moment.

This article will explain how to obtain it and some of the best advantages of having the food item in the inventory.

How to get the Bountiful Year food in Genshin Impact

Players can get the Bountiful Year food by exchanging the Dragonbone orb. The orb can be obtained as a reward after completing the Lotus Eater World Quest in Enkanomiya.

The Dragonbone Orb might be precious to players who love collecting mementos and souvenirs from events and quests. Others, who urgently require Mora and other food recipes can sell it for the following goods in different places across Teyvat:

Majorie in Mondstadt: 80,000 Mora and Moon Pie food x 5

Linlang in Liyue: 80,000 Mora and Bountiful Year x 5

Mikoshi Genichirou in Inazuma: 80,000 Mora and Sashimi Platter x 5

Bountiful Year is a four-star food item that increases all party members' ATK by 272 and Crit Rate by 8% for 300 seconds.

How to get the Dragonbone Orb in Genshin Impact

The Dragonbone Orb is a reward for completing the Lotus Eater quest in Genshin Impact. The quest can be initiated by summoning a ghost NPC. To summon the ghost, players have to visit The Serpent's Heart in Enkanomiya.

Right beside the central waypoint in The Serpent's Heart, there are five doorways with energy sigils, and players must interact with them in this order:

Interact with the doorways in Enkanomiya in this order (Image via Genshin Impact)

After summoning the afterimage, players can begin the Lotus Eater World Quest that requires them to craft the Dragonbone. Luckily, the quest doesn't contain any puzzles, and the in-game clues will be enough to complete it.

However, towards the end, when the traveler and Paimon water the Dragonbone plant, they will have to wait for a server reset to obtain the orb.

It is self-evident that getting five Bountiful Year dishes requires players to make a lot of effort. In the near future, Genshin Impact might release a way through which travelers can directly acquire the recipe and cook the dish themselves.

