'Obtain the Dragonborne Orb' in Genshin Impact: Hidden Enkanomiya quest guide

Obtaining the Dragonborne Orb in Genshin Impact's Lotus Eater involves a minor puzzle and waiting until the next daily reset.

Note: 'Obtain the Dragonbone Orb' is the last part of the quest and will be available when the Dragonborne Flower condenses in the next Daily Reset.

This hidden Enkanomiya quest involving the Dragonborne Orb will be available after the player completes:

The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent

The Entrance to Tokoyo

The Still Water's Flow and its prerequisites for going into Enkanomiya

They can then obtain this quest by entering a cave on the north side of The Serpent's Heart and activating the Altar Pattern inside. Remember the markings next to the sigils when entering it at The Altar at The Serpent's Heart at Evernight.

After doing that correctly, talk to the NPC that spawns here.

How to obtain the Dragonborne Orb in Genshin Impact's Lotus Eater quest

The Altar Pattern that players need to memorize (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the player talks to the afterimage, they will have to go through some dialogue. After that, read the Ancient Stone Tablet a little bit northeast of the quest NPC; talk to the NPC once more.

They will find out that the NPC's name is Supada no Hiko and then be tasked with finding their children. There should be a location marked near The Narrows on the map for the player to go to now.

Lotus Eater puzzle prior to obtaining the Dragonborne Orb

The solution to this puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Swap to Whitenight

Once the player arrives at this location, they will see a small puzzle with three lanterns. When the player approaches the Triangular Mechanisms, they can hit one to move the lantern around. There are three positions for these lanterns:

Top

Middle

Bottom

The order for this puzzle is:

Left Lantern: Top

Top Middle Lantern: Bottom

Bottom Right Lantern: Middle

Ignore the "This seems to be the right position..." messages as they may pop up even when the solution is wrong. The player may also have to realign the middle lantern to be at the bottom once again for the puzzle to work.

Travelers will have to swap to Evernight now (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once inside, head toward the left and approach the Of Sun and Moon mechanism. Swap to Evernight

Search for the hiding afterimage and talk to him. The player will eventually be told to go to the Tokoyo Reisen. Go to the place marked on the map, investigate it, and go through Paimon's dialogue.

The Traveler must now go to the top of the Dragonborne Flower. It should appear on the map, so climb to the top to water the flower in preparation for obtaining the Dragonborne Orb.

Obtaining the Dragonborne Orb in Genshin Impact

The top of the Dragonborne Flower (Image via Genshin Impact)

Approach the flower's stigma and interact with it to water it with the Waters of Lethe. There will be a small cutscene, and Paimon will tell them that all they can do is wait now. However, it doesn't mean that the player skips time through the in-game method to proceed with the quest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Instead, they must wait until the next daily reset to collect the Dragonborne Orb. That time will be 4:00 AM of the server's time, which may differ from the player's actual time. Once the daily reset happens for Genshin Impact, return to this spot and collect the Dragonborne Orb.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like quests that force you to wait until the Daily Reset? Yes No 0 votes so far