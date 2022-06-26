Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 update: New battlesuit, story chapter, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd is just a few days away from a major update scheduled to bring in new battlesuits, story chapters, events, and more. The upcoming version of 5.8 will be called Canvas of Stars, beginning on June 30, following six-hour maintenance.

The update will feature a new SP Valkyrie called Griseo, a member of one of the most prominent groups in the current story arc, Fire Moths. Her signature weapon and stigmata will also be up for grabs alongside the open-world story chapter XXX.

Additional details on Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 and every content coming on June 30

1) New Valkyrie and weapons

Griseo, the upcoming playable Valkyrie in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Griseo, known by her battlesuit name Starry Impression, will be the upcoming playable A-rank and SP-class Valkyrie. She will be PSY-type physical support, dealing melee damage to enemies and applying a bleed debuff by spraying paint. Her weapon type is a Cross, similar to Mobius and Theresa.

Her basic attack consists of three colors, which can be changed by selecting her ULT skill. The colors are red, yellow, and blue. Here's what each color does to enemies:

The red color increases the physical damage to unshielded enemies or enemies whose shield has been broken.

The yellow color increases damage to bleeding enemies.

The blue color increases the bleed damage dealt with enemies.

Griseo's ultimate can summon up to five different colors in a specific AOE, which will further apply debuff and damage to enemies in the color field.

Griseo victory screen in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.8 beta (Image via Hoyoverse)

Her signature weapon, Elysian Astra, will also be available for PRI upgrade. She will also have her stigmata set, called Depicter Impression. The 3-piece applies to the following buff on Griseo:

"Increases attack speed. After casting ultimate, total damage will increase for every stack of bleeding debuff inflicted on enemies, when teammates attack unshielded enemies, or enemies whose shield has been broken."

Players can spend crystals on the gacha to get Griseo's signature weapon and stigmata set in the upcoming v5.8.

2) Story chapter XXX

Griseo painting (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The arc surrounding the Flame Chasers goes on as Honkaiverse enters its thirtieth episode in the Elysian Everlasting open-world. Players will get to continue the story in an amusement park with new puzzles and events. Fire Moths are expected to get a glimpse of their memories as Raiden Mei continues to unveil the previous era's mystery.

Chapter XXX is expected to be longer than chapter XXIX. Players will have the chance to earn crystals, Griseo fragments, and Honkai cubes by completing event objectives in the Honkai Impact 3rd chapter XXX.

3) Events

Official cover of the upcoming event, The journey of the painting stars (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The upcoming v5.8 will hold a new event for players to earn crystals, Luna Kindred Theresa outfit, and Griseo fragments. One such event will be called, The journey of the painting stars, where players will have to collect cards to complete event battles. These cards can then recruit card partners to help clear further battles.

Players can select their line-up by organizing their card partners before the battle, which will feature auto-attacks and passive skills.

