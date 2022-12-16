Genshin Impact 3.4 update is only a few weeks away. The community is excited as they believe version 3.4 will be one of the biggest updates. Adding more to their excitement are the latest leaks that revealed Ayaka and Lisa’s skins.

Rumors around the character's skins have been going around for quite some time, and the latest information has only increased the possibility that the special items will make an appearance.

Genshin Impact 3.4 update is set to bring in a ton of content. The additions span from Alhaitham & Yaoyao banners and the new Sumeru desert region to the long-awaited rumored Hu Tao rerun. Additionally, the third part of one of the most popular events in Genshin Impact, Lantern Rite, will also be present.

Genshin Impact rumors reveal more about Lisa and Ayaka's skins ahead of the 3.4 update

Ayaka and Lisa's fans have good reason to be excited as they might get a chance to see their favorite characters in special outfits. So far in the game, only nine others, including Jean, Diluc, Rosaria, and Mona, have received special or alternative skins.

Ayaka could potentially become the first from Inazuma to receive a special character skin. It is believed that her outfit will be a 5-star variant, and similar to Keqing, Jean, and Diluc, players will have to pay to acquire it.

According to the above Genshin Impact leak by Facio_Leaks in a Reddit post submitted by the user CelestiaBoss, the codenames for Ayaka and Lisa’s skins are AyakaCostumeFruhling and LisaCostumeStudentin. Fruhling and Studentin are both German words, which translate to Spring and University student.

Another leaker, known as yarik0chka, confirmed the above skeleton animation to be a possible Lisa skin artwork. Leakers also shared a rough sketch of what Ayaka Lisa might look like with her outfit.

Lisa’s potential skin resembles the Sumeru Akademiya Scholar uniform a lot. Some fans also speculated about her possible return to Teyvat’s famous Sumeru Akademiya.

Back in July 2022, when rumors about Ayaka getting a special character skin first surfaced, fans believed that she could get a school uniform skin. But it looks like the one getting the student uniform skin might be Lisa and not Ayaka.

Meanwhile, Ayaka has a more detailed AI-generated image by Team-China of what she might look like. She appears to be donning a beautiful white and ice-blue one piece knee-length gown. Another rumor fans have received from the same leaker is her visual resemblance to Griseo.

Ayaka in new skin could look like Griseo from Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

Griseo is a character from another HoYoverse game called Honkai Impact 3rd. Looking at her design, it is safe to assume that players might be able to see more elegant icy blue shades on Genshin Impact’s Cryo Princess’ new character skin design.

