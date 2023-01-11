Genshin Impact maintenance schedule and 3.4 update countdown for all servers

Genshin Impact 3.4 is slated to have maintenance at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. The actual update will go live at around 11:00 am (UTC+8) on the same day.

All servers will undergo maintenance simultaneously. They will also launch the new version update at the same time. The main thing to note is that not every player knows what UTC+8 translates to in their respective time zones. Let's start with the countdowns since they're the easiest to visualize.

Genshin Impact 3.4 countdown

The above countdown is for 6:00 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. Travelers living anywhere in the world should be able to get a clear idea of when maintenance will begin as this embed counts down to its start time.

It's pretty self-explanatory. However, some players might prefer an embed that counts down to the actual launch of Genshin Impact 3.4. In that case, the following embed should suffice.

This countdown is for 11:00 am (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023. It is worth noting that there is no guarantee that the new version update will begin by then since there could always be technical issues.

Even so, most past version updates tend to begin around 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance schedule

Here are the American times for when Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance starts and ends, all of which will occur on January 17, 2023:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Alaska Standard Time: 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2:00 pm - 7:00 pm Mountain Standard Time: 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

3:00 pm - 8:00 pm Central Standard Time: 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

4:00 pm - 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

All other relevant time zones have a launch time on January 18, 2023. European players should keep track of the following times:

Western European Time: 10:00 pm - 3:00 am

10:00 pm - 3:00 am Central European Time: 11:00 pm - 4:00 am

11:00 pm - 4:00 am Eastern European Time: 12:00 am - 5:00 am

Likewise, the Asian playerbase should expect Genshin Impact 3.4 maintenance to start and end around the following times:

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6:00 am - 11:00 am

6:00 am - 11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 am - 11:00 am

6:00 am - 11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

7:00 am - 12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Finally, here are some Oceanic time zones of note:

Australian Western Standard Time: 6:00 am - 11:00 am

6:00 am - 11:00 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am - 11:45 am

6:45 am - 11:45 am Australian Central Time: 8:30 am - 1:30 pm

8:30 am - 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

9:00 am - 2:00 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

If your time zone isn't listed here, you can always consult with the previously posted countdowns.

Genshin Impact 3.4 news

The official art for the new version update (Image via HoYoverse)

There is plenty of content to look forward to in this new version update for Genshin Impact, such as:

Alhaitham and Xiao banners with Yaoyao

A new desert region in Sumeru

Yelan and Hu Tao banners in the second phase

A new Lantern Rites Festival event

Lisa and Ayaka skins

Some of these pieces of content will be available as soon as the 3.4 update goes live, such as the Alhaitham banner and the new desert region.

