Genshin Impact 3.4 update date and release time for NA, EU, and Asia

Genshin Impact 3.4 is the next major update for the extremely popular video game. Naturally, some Travelers might wonder about its release date and time. The next update will be released at the same time for all three servers:

NA

EU

Asia

Time zones might confuse some players, which is why this article will try to simplify things for them. One important thing to note is that HoYoverse hasn't released the full details yet, but there is past precedence to go off of for this topic.

For example, every recent update has had maintenance occur at 6 am (UTC+8), and this would end around 11 am (UTC+8).

This game is now using a shortened schedule that Travelers might be familiar with from the past few updates. That means each update tends to last for 42 days now. Version 3.3 began on December 7, 2022, and 42 days later would be January 18, 2023.

Knowing the aforementioned times would mean the following for Genshin Impact 3.4:

Release date: January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 Maintenance start time: 6:00 am (UTC+8)

6:00 am (UTC+8) Maintenance end time: 11:00 am (UTC+8)

Note: The date and time is speculation based on logical deductions.

Expected Genshin Impact 3.4 update release date and time (NA, EU, and Asia)

Alhaitham will be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

For comparison's sake, some players might want some NA times to look at if they live in North or South America. The first time listed is when maintenance begins, and the second time is when it should end:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

12 pm - 5 pm Alaska Standard Time: 1 pm - 6 pm

1 pm - 6 pm Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

2 pm - 7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

3 pm - 8 pm Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

4 pm - 9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Yaoyao should also be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Likewise, here are the expected European maintenance start and end times for Genshin Impact 3.4:

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

10 pm - 3 am Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

11 pm - 4 am Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Here are some Asian time zones that might interest readers:

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time: 6 am - 1 am

6 am - 1 am Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

6 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact 3.4 should go live on January 17, 2023, for American players, while Europeans and Asians get the same update on January 18, 2023.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 news

This update falls under the annual Lantern Rite timeframe (Image via HoYoverse)

The only thing confirmed for Genshin Impact 3.4 at the time of writing was written was Port Ormos GP Crane III. This furnishing will be given to players who purchased the Gnostic Chorus package in version 3.3.

Besides that, the rest of this update's content should largely be revealed in the upcoming 3.4 livestream. Travelers will get more updates for this new update later in January 2023.

