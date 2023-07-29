Genshin Impact Zhongli skin leaks: Release version, other character outfits, and more

New exciting leaks have surfaced in the Genshin Impact community, hinting at the arrival of a long-awaited skin outfit for Geo Archon, Zhongli. As players gear up for this exciting addition to their favorite character's wardrobe, there's even more reason to celebrate, as the leak suggests that Genshin Impact 4.4 update will also bring a free 4-star skin outfit for another character.

Based on reliable sources, Zhongli is expected to get his new skin outfit in the upcoming Lantern Rites 2024 event. In this article, we will cover all the leaks and speculations related to Zhongli and other characters' upcoming skins in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Zhongli new skin outfit & release speculations

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have the community buzzing with excitement. PTL has shared that Zhongli will get new skin outfits in the version 4.4 update. This perfectly aligns with the upcoming Lantern Rites 2024 event, where HoYoverse celebrated the Chinese New Year inside the game.

Fans can now dress up their favorite Geo Archon in a stylish new outfit, adding a new layer of personality to the stoic and dignified character. While no specifics about the skin outfit's design have been revealed, players already have a few skin outfits in mind that could be potentially added to the game.

Both of these skin outfits have been shown in the official YouTube videos. The first outfit was used by him when he was known as Rex Lapis in Liyue Harbor. The second outfit on the right was used in the YouTube video that shows his relationship with other Adeptus, such as Guizhong, Madame Ping, and many more. Furthermore, the recent leak flood has already shown an early concept for the outfit shown in the Twitter post above.

Other characters getting skin outfits in the 4.4 update

Qiqi & Amber will also get skin outfits (Image via HoYoverse)

The excitement isn't limited to Zhongli's new skin outfit. According to leaks, Genshin Impact 4.4 update will include another treat for players in the form of other characters, such as Qiqi and Amber. The prospect of having three characters getting new skin outfits will definitely have players looking forward to it.

The source has yet to uncover what the new outfits of Zhongli, Qiqi, and Amber are going to look like or what rarity will these outfits will belong to. While we wait for the 4.4 updates, the mystery of the 4-star skin outfit adds another layer of intrigue to the gameplay experience.