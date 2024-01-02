Genshin Impact Ganyu and Shenhe skin splash arts, release date, and in-game leaks

Genshin Impact will soon offer players new skins for three characters, namely Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu, during the 4.4 update. Recent leaks from PTL and Genshin Meow have showcased the trio in their new outfits. All three skins appear to have a black and dark blue color scheme with golden ornamentations.

The game will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in v4.4, and players will be provided with an array of exciting rewards, including new skins. While players can obtain some of these new outfits for free, obtaining the remaining may require a purchase.

This article will cover the leaked images and splash art of the new skins for Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu, coming in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Note: The information provided in this article comprises leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks show Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu's new skin splash arts

The leaked image from Genshin Meow showcases the three new skins coming to Genshin Impact in the 4.4 Lantern Rite update. It features Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe in their new outfits with black and dark blue color schemes and white and golden accents.

All three skins are expected to be of the 4-star rarity and become available in the upcoming patch. While Ganyu and Shenhe's outfits are expected to be added to the in-game shop as soon as the 4.4 update arrives on January 31, 2024, players may be able to obtain Xingqiu's by participating in the flagship event.

Here are the names of the upcoming skins:

Shenhe : Cold Flower, Secret Dew

: Cold Flower, Secret Dew Ganyu : Mysterious Jade Fragrance

: Mysterious Jade Fragrance Xingqiu: Rain Transforms the Bamboo

Leaks regarding the Lantern Rite festival have revealed that one of the many rewards of the celebration may be a 4-star skin selector. It will allow players to obtain any 4-star skin for free except for Xingqiu. If they do not opt to pick an older one, they can choose either Ganyu or Shenhe's new skin.

Ganyu skin splash art

Plum Team leaks, more commonly known as PTL, have recently revealed the splash art of Ganyu's new skin in Genshin Impact 4.4. It shows her sitting in her new outfit against a ledge with the backdrop of fireworks in Liyue's night sky.

Fans can also get a clear look at her new hair accessory and heels in the new artwork.

More details about the new skins will be revealed during the Genshin Impact's 4.4 Special Program livestream.

