Genshin Impact's 4.4 update is scheduled to go live on January 31, 2024, and will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival. Players will get a preview of all the upcoming content in the 4.4 Special Program livestream, which is expected to premiere on January 19, 2024.

The livestream will reveal key information regarding version 4.4, including brand-new characters, weapons, map expansion, events, and more. HoYoverse will also provide players with three new redeem codes worth 300x Primogems during the program.

For the reader's convenience, this article will cover the date and timings for Genshin Impact's 4.4 Special Program livestream and new redeem codes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date

Gaming and Xianyun will be the new characters in v4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 Lantern Rite update will be released on January 31, and the 4.4 Special Program livestream may premiere at 8 am (UTC-4) on January 19, 2024. It will be telecasted on the game's official Twitch channel.

The v4.4 livestream will also air on YouTube at 9 am (UTC-4) on the same day (January 19).

The universal countdown above displays the time remaining until the 4.4 Special Program livestream premieres worldwide.

HoYoverse will use this opportunity to showcase the upcoming character banners, weapon banners, events, and more. They will also discuss the rewards for the Lantern Rite festival, which is the biggest event in the title.

Similar to past instances, the 4.4 livestream will provide players with three exclusive redeem codes, which can be exchanged to obtain the following rewards:

100x Primogems

10x Mystic Enhancement Ores.

5x Hero's Wit.

50,000x Mora.

Players should note that these codes remain active for a limited period; therefore, they should exchange them as soon as possible after the program concludes.

What to expect in Genshin Impact's 4.4 livestream?

Genshin Impact's 4.4 Special Program livestream is expected to officially showcase the gameplay of Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, and Gaming. The former is a 5-star Anemo character, whereas the latter will be a 4-star Pyro.

Let's take a look at the banner order for the update:

First-half banners (January 31, 2024 - February 21, 2024)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

Second-half banners (February 24, 2024 - March 13, 2024)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Furthermore, the 4.4 livestream will most likely reveal the rewards for the Lantern Rite festival. Here are the expected rewards for the celebration:

Free Liyue 4-star character of the player's choosing

Free 4-star skin of player's choosing

Free Xingqiu skin

10x Intertwined Fate

Primogems

The next update will also feature exciting events and a map expansion of Liyue in Chenyu Vale, all of which will be revealed in the forthcoming 4.4 Special Program livestream.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.