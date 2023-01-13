How old is Xiao in Genshin Impact? 5 important facts of lore you need to know

Many Genshin Impact players wonder how old Xiao is. Several parts of his character screen reveal the answer and more about his lore. His age is surprisingly much older than one might assume based on his youthful appearance.

Other interesting aspects of Xiao's lore are also worth covering. Some of them should be obvious to die-hard fans of the character but should still be interesting to casuals who want to know more about him.

Xiao's real name, age, and other interesting facts about the character in Genshin Impact

1) True age

He is over 2,000 years old (Image via HoYoverse)

The following parts of his character screen confirm that he is over 2000 years old:

Character Details

Character Story 4

Neither specifies an exact age. Thus, all Genshin Impact players know of him in this regard is that he's over 2000 years old, making him one of the oldest playable characters in the game.

The only two characters known to be older than him are Venti (~2,600 years old) and Zhongli (~6,000 years old). The vast majority of the playable cast is nowhere near as old by comparison.

2) Xiao was not his real name

Xiao's Character Story 2 states the following:

"Xiao is not this yaksha's true name, but a name given to him in the interests of his own protection."

Rex Lapis (Zhongli) is the one who gave this character the name "Xiao." It is his most well-known name in Genshin Impact, but there is another alias that some people know him by, which is Alatus.

The above video is an example of Xiao referring to himself as "General Alatus" in various languages. His Story Quest is also called "Alatus Chapter."

3) He is the only living Yaksha left

There were six known Yakshas in Genshin Impact:

Alatus

Bonanus

Bosacius

Indarias

Menogias

Pervases

Alatus is Xiao, and players should know that he's obviously alive. The video above confirmed that three of them were already long gone, with another in darkness. The remaining member was Bosacius. A significant part of the Perilous Trail event in Version 2.7 dealt with his fate, with players finding out that he had perished a long time ago.

Pervases is an older Yaksha who died thousands of years ago and was seen in the Alatus Chapter Story Quest.

4) He doesn't like the Lantern Rite Festival

The Vision section of Xiao's character screen in Genshin Impact states:

"The hatred and residual might of many of the gods defeated by Morax throughout Liyue will sometimes erupt with abnormal force amid their half-awake, half-dreaming state. Among them, the eruption that takes place during the Lantern Rite is the most extreme in scale. Xiao has his mission to perform the time-honored "Nuo Dance of Evil Conquering," and so he fights night and day during the Lantern Rite. Thus, he has come to hate it."

Xiao doesn't mind keeping Liyue's citizens safe during this festival, but it is understandable that he wouldn't be excited about fighting all day, every day, throughout the event.

5) The Wangshu Inn exists to assist him

The Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao's Character Story 3 in Genshin Impact mentions:

"There is a certain secret agent of the Qixing who is tasked with supporting Xiao in subduing demons. That secret agent runs a front organization called the Wangshu Inn."

The secret agent in question is Verr Goldet, who works for the Liyue Qixing. This Genshin Impact fact is definitely easy to miss, especially since Wangshu Inn isn't notable to players apart from a few quests that feature the location.

Xiao mains should have known all five facts, but those who don't own him at least know some new things about him.

