Where to find Rusty & Golden Koi in Genshin Impact: Fishing locations guide

Genshin Impact introduced the fishing system with the 2.1 update where players can collect different types of fish for some rewards and can even foster some in the teapot realm. The major attraction of the fishing system is The Catch polearm that can be obtained in exchange for some particular groups of fish including Rusty and Golden Koi.

Kois are the most abundant fish in Genshin Impact as of now and can be found in most of the fishing spots. There are two variants, Rusty and Golden, and players need 20 of each of them to get The Catch polearm.

Top 5 locations to find Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact

All fishing spots in Genshin Impact will have more than one type of breed. Spotting a Rusty Koi is easier due to its long and slender shape. To attract a Rusty Koi, players need to use Fake Fly bait, which can be crafted once the blueprint is obtained from Mondstadt Fishing Association for six Medakas. Here are all the locations where players can easily farm Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact.

Rusty Koi location #1

Rusty Koi on Seirai Island (image via Genshin Impact)

There is a fishing spot just beside the Electro Statue of Seven on Seirai Island. This also happens to be the only spot in Inazuma where Rusty Kois is found.

Rusty Koi location #2

Rusty Koi location west of Wangshu Inn (image via Genshin Impact)

Wangshu Inn serves as home to many, including fish. Two fishing spots can be found in the vicinity of Wanghshu Inn, where Rusty Kois spawn regularly.

Rusty and Golden Koi location southeast of Wangshu Inn (image via Genshin Impact)

Rusty Koi location #3

Rusty Koi location in Luhua Pool (image via Genshin Impact)

Near Luhua Pool, players can simply teleport to the nearby domain and fly up to the surface to start fishing Rusty Koi.

Rusty Koi location #4

Rusty Koi location east of Mondstadt City (image via Genshin Impact)

The final location for Rusty Koi is just opposite the Mondstadt Fishing Association, east of Mondstadt City.

Top 5 locations to find Golden Koi in Genshin Impact

All 5 locations to find Golden Koi fish in Genshin Impact. Golden Koi is required to obtain 'The Catch' polearm#GenshinImapct #Inazuma #goldenkoi pic.twitter.com/jqjBiiz6kq — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) September 4, 2021

Similar to Rusty Kois, Golden Kois also take the same Fake Fly bait and have the same shape, except they are golden in color.

Golden Koi location #1

Golden Koi on Seirai Island (image via Genshin Impact)

The only fishing spot in Inazuma where Kois are found is in Koseki Village. Along with Rusty Koi, players will also find Golden Koi in that place.

Golden Koi location #2

Golden Koi location west of Wangshu Inn (image via Genshin Impact)

Wangshu Inn is the best location to farm fish in Genshin Impact. Players will find a variety of breeds at the west and southeast fishing spots including Golden Kois.

Golden Koi location southeast of Wangshu Inn (image via Genshin Impact)

Golden Koi location #3

Golden Koi location in Luhua Pool (image via Genshin Impact)

The Luhua Pool also features Golden Kois alongside the Rusty ones. It is one of the easiest to reach fishing spots in Genshin Impact.

Golden Koi location #4

Golden Koi location in Stormbearer Mountains (image via Genshin Impact)

The final location where Golden Kois can be found is near the Stormbearer Mountains. It is located to the east of the teleport waypoint and also nurtures different types of Medakas.

In Genshin Impact, a fishing spot refreshes after every three days in real-time. It will take a few days to get The Catch and refine it to rank 5, so it is better to have enough baits beforehand along with a bit of patience while fishing because the reward is definitely worth the grind.

