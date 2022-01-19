Lingering Malady quest guide for Genshin Impact: All rooftop poster locations revealed

Genshin Impact has a ton of quests for players to take on, ranging from world-threatening battles to simple tasks like cooking and cleaning. The Lingering Malady quest falls on the lower end of the spectrum, tasking fans with locating posters and billboards in Mondstadt.

However, these posters can be surprisingly difficult to find, as they are hidden all around the region. Players who have taken on this Mondstadt world quest may be having a tough time locating the scattered items.

Luckily, they can find an easy guide here to complete this quick task and get an easy reward.

Genshin Impact: Lingering Malady poster locations

Lingering Malady is a world quest that can be found in Mondstadt after players speak to Aramis outside the Cathedral. This quest becomes accessible at Adventure Rank 30, though its simple tasks can be easily completed.

Fans won't even need to leave Mondstadt to complete it, nor will they need to battle with any foes. Finishing this simple quest is a quick and easy way to get some free rewards.

1) Talk to Aramis

Pedro @sonicyewth I picked "Aramis" for the name of my female character at the start of Genshin Impact, so I was very confused when this quest I'm in started addressing me as "he". Turns out this is the quest giver: I picked "Aramis" for the name of my female character at the start of Genshin Impact, so I was very confused when this quest I'm in started addressing me as "he". Turns out this is the quest giver: https://t.co/AkV4e6wp0U

Aramis can be found at the upper level of Mondstadt near the Cathedral, and he is the source of a few simple quests. Beginning the Lingering Malady will have Aramis explain that several posters have been scattered throughout Mondstadt, and that he is having a hard time collecting them.

He tasks the player with finding them and promises some rewards in return. This will reveal the area in which the posters can be found, and the exact locations can be found below.

2) Look for posters and billboards in Mondstadt

The first poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first poster can be found here, on top of a roof near one of Mondstadt's Knight's of Favonius Library. It can easily be grabbed by climbing the side of the building or gliding to it from above.

This poster is on a rooftop awning nearest to the upper waypoint in Mondstadt.

The second poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second poster can be found near one of the windmills, close to Mona's home in Mondstadt. Fans can find tons of Philameno mushrooms here, along with the next poster to progress this quest.

Climbing to the roof of this house isn't too difficult, and players can also glide here from one of the surrounding buildings.

The third poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

This poster can be found on an awning directly overlooking the fountain in Mondstadt's center. Fans can climb up the building, though getting onto the rooftop is tricky thanks to the overhanging ledge. Players will need to make their way through the roof to grab this poster.

The final poster (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last poster is pretty easy to find, as it stands out from the rest by being attached to a large sign. This sign can be found on one of the bordering walls of Mondstadt, near the right gate.

Those who are having trouble can simply circle around the walls until they discover the final poster.

Also Read Article Continues below

Completing this quest will grant fans 20,000 Mora, 100 AR EXP, six Heroes Wits and three Northern Smoked Chickens. Players will definitely want to get this quest out of the way as every bit of experience helps.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul