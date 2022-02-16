×
When is the next Genshin Impact update? Version 2.5 release date, time, maintenance, and more

The 2.5 update is almost here (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 02:55 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact's 2.5 update is almost here and fans will want to prepare for the upcoming maintenance. This update will bring players to Inazuma to finish a new questline featuring Yae Miko.

Players will have to face a powerful new weekly boss and solve a new threat to destroy the region. This update looks great for fans of the Land of Electro and will finally release Yae Miko to the featured banner.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Maintenance time, release date and more

Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/MXeRWwaIzQ

Genshin Impact 2.5's update maintenance is expected to begin later today and fans will have to wait several hours while the game updates to its latest version.

Expect some compensation in the form of 600x Primogems once the game goes live again. Maintenance will begin on February 16 at 6:00 (UTC+8).

toot toot, 2.5 is really near and I know some of you are curious when maintenance starts so here's the list !!!Many luck to people who'll pull for Yae Miko, and the weapon banner, xoxo https://t.co/fPbDDMKuhF

Fans worldwide can consult this chart to see when the maintenance will begin in their region. This update is expected to take around five hours, though it may take slightly less, as many of the game's updates have been completed early.

American Servers: February 15

  • Pacific Standard Time: 2:00 to 7:00
  • Eastern Standard Time: 5:00 to 10:00
  • Central Standard Time: 4:00 to 9:00

European Servers: February 15

  • Western European Time: 10:00 to 3:00
  • Greenwich Mean Time: 10:00 to 3:00

Asian Servers: February 16

  • Indian Standard Time: 3:30 to 8:30
  • China Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00
  • Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00

Update 2.5 features

The 2.5 update looks like a fantastic addition to the game, bringing fans a new look at Inazuma and some of its most important characters.

Yae Miko, in particular, seems to be getting a lot of attention during this update, which should be interesting as she has been one of the game's most mysterious characters since her reveal during Inazuma's launch.

Expect tons of new events and quests, offering the chance to get plenty of rewards during this update.

Edited by Srijan Sen
हिन्दी