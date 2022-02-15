Klee and Venti rerun expected very soon in Genshin Impact, suggests leak

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have suggested the possible return of Klee and Venti to the featured banner. Fans who have been waiting for another chance to get these powerful characters will definitely want to check out these leaks.

Venti and Klee haven't had a chance to be featured in a while, and a rerun would likely mean Mondstadt will be getting some attention in this update. If that turns out to be the case, it would certainly be an unexpected surprise, considering just how much content there already is in the 2.6 update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Venti and Klee rerun

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Klee will be involved within story soon which indicates she will be having a re-run

Genshin Impact 2.6 looks to be a massive update, with players having tons of content to complete, according to current leaks. It also appears that leaks about future story quests might be pointing to reruns of Venti and Klee, two powerful Mondstadt 5-stars.

These two characters were some of the first ever to be released in the game, and if the information is accurate, they may be due for another rerun for what would be both Venti and Klee's third time on the featured banner.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Venti will be involved within story soon which indicates he will be having a re-run

According to these leaks, both Venti and Klee will be involved in the game's main storyline, indicating that they will be featured in a rerun. When characters in Genshin make a big return to the story, it generally coincides with a rerun of their banner, giving players the chance to summon for them.

While the main storyline of update 2.6 is yet to be confirmed by the developers, it seems it will take the Traveler through many different areas.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Liyue area, Inazuma festival, Mondstadt Char (Venti), Dains involvement and ofc Ayato.

What a weird patch.....



What a weird patch.....

According to this leaker, places like Liyue, Inazuma, and Mondstadt will all be featured during this patch, giving players a huge journey to undertake. Fans will need to make sure they prepare for this update in advance, especially if they want to summon for Klee or Venti. If the speculations are on point, the 2.6 update could be one of the biggest in Genshin's history.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks continue to make the new update seem like one of the most significant additions to the game yet.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee