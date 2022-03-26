Is the Ayato banner worth pulling on in Genshin Impact 2.6?

Genshin Impact 2.6's new banners will be released on March 30, and fans will finally be able to summon for Kamisato Ayato. Ayato will come with some incredible 4-star characters, making it a great banner for players to wish on.

These characters provide huge buffs for Ayato, while also being strong additions to a roster. With the update coming in only a few days, fans will want to decide whether they want to spend their precious Primogems on it. They can find out whether the banner is worth pulling on here.

Genshin Impact: Is the Ayato banner worth wishing on

Genshin Impact 2.6's latest banner will include three powerful 4-star characters and the release of Kamisato Ayato, the game's latest 5-star. Ayato has been long awaited by fans, and he definitely won't disappoint.

From what has been shown of his gameplay, Ayato looks to be a powerful unit who can dish out tons of Hydro damage.

AYATO DAY 🧋 4 DAYS @ayatohour WHO HAS THE COOLEST SKILL AND WHY IS IT AYATO WHO HAS THE COOLEST SKILL AND WHY IS IT AYATO https://t.co/BxNKeCH1YQ

He does this while also supporting his team with a powerful damage buff thanks to his Elemental Burst. Ayato definitely seems to be one of the game's best all-around DPS characters, and summoning for him won't be a waste.

However, some players may be concerned about the 4-stars on his banner, though these characters are also great additions to a party. Ayato will arrive alongside Yun Jin, Xiangling and Sucrose.

These 4-star characters can each provide some amazing team benefits, with Yun Jin being a standout addition to Ayato's banner. Fans can find out more about the 4-stars below.

Yun Jin

Yun Jin is an an amazing choice to pair with Ayato, as she can provide increased attack speed to her allies. This means that Ayato can get out more strikes during his Elemental Skill, allowing him to deal even more potent Hydro damage. Players will definitely want to utilize Yun Jin with their Kamisato Ayato focused team compositions.

Xiangling

Xiangling is one of Genshin Impact's best 4-star characters, and she pairs very well with Hydro characters. This means she may work quite well with Kamisato Ayato, and players will definitely want to test out their synergy when this banner arrives.

&y @w__mbo speed running w constellation 6 xiangling speed running w constellation 6 xiangling https://t.co/PqkwSpmyq7

Xiangling is a character who drastically increases in strength with each constellation, so players won't regret getting duplicates of her from this banner.

Sucrose

▫ Aspen ▫ @aspenmothh manifesting sucrose hangout in the summer manifesting sucrose hangout in the summer https://t.co/e7On52SGTR

Sucrose is an all around 4-star support who can utilize her Anemo abilities to increase the damage of her allies by a ton. Players may want to use Sucrose with Ayato to both increase his Elemental Damage, and to trap enemies with her powerful crowd control skills.

Sucrose's constellations increase her supportive skills by a huge amount, so fans will want to give her a try if they get her out of the banner.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Kamisato Ayato banner definitely looks like a great banner to wish on.

