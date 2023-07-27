Best Kokomi teams for Bloom and Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact

Kokomi has returned to Genshin Impact in the second half of the 3.8 update. The Divine Priestess is an exceptional Hydro character who is considered to be among the best support units in the game. With Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions dominating the meta, Kokomi has become a staple in many of the title's strongest team compositions.

Kokomi is among the most used characters in the 3.8 Spiral Abyss. This article lists the strongest Kokomi Bloom and Hyperbloom teams for Genshin Impact players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Dendro characters to pair with Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Sangonomiya Kokomi's debut in Genshin Impact during the 2.1 update was met with mixed reactions. However, the introduction of Dendro reactions changed all that. In an iteration of Spiral Abyss where Bloom and Hyperbloom teams are being heavily rewarded, Kokomi's versatility remains unmatched.

Since Kokomi can efficiently apply Hydro off-field, she can pair well with almost all Dendro characters in the game. That being said, certain Dendro teams with Kokomi are the strongest in the game right now.

1) Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Baizhu

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Baizhu team (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Aside from Ayaka Permafreeze, this is the most popular Kokomi team comp in Genshin Impact. This Bloom team focuses on maximizing the damage from Nilou's Bountiful Cores. With two amazing healers in the form of Kokomi and Baizhu, it would be nigh impossible for your party members to die in the Spiral Abyss.

This team comp also capitalizes on the Dendro and Hydro resonances, providing meaningful buffs to the team.

2) Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Yaoayao

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Yaoayao team (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

This is another variation of the popular Nilou Bloom team comp. Considering Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro healer and many players might not have access to him, Yaoyao is used in lieu of him. While Yaoyao may not be as effective as Baizhu to proc Dendro off-field, she is a strong healer suitable to hold the Deepwood Memories artifact set.

Dendro MC is also a widely popular Baizhu replacement, although players should note Kokomi will be the only healer of the team in that scenario.

3) Alhaitham + Kokomi + Nilou + Nahida

Alhaitham + Kokomi + Nilou + Nahida team (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

This is a fast-paced Bloom lineup where Alhaitham acts as the driver of the team instead of Nilou.

As a Dendro main DPS, Alhaitham procs Bloom with Kokomi and Nilou's off-field Hydro applications to create the Dendro Cores.

4) Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Xingqui + Nahida

Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Xingqui + Nahida team (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

As one of the strongest Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact, this group can annihilate any boss the game has to offer. Kokomi, XIngqui, and Nahida are mainly responsible for proccing Dendro and Hydro off-field to produce Dendro Cores, and Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst should be used for high damage numbers.

Yelan can also be used as a replacement for Yelan in this team comp.

5) Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Nahida + Kazuha

Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Nahida + Kazuha team (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

This is another iteration of the successful Raiden Shogun/Kokomi/Nahida Hyperbloom team. Players can trade off the Hydro resonance buff to accommodate a Kazuha in the team. He can be used to buff Hydro or Electro damage of the team while also proccing the elements absorbed in his Elemental Burst.

Players should note that using Nahida's Elemental Skill before using Kazuha's Burst might prevent his burst from absorbing Hydro/Electro. As such, Nahida should be the last in the rotation of this team.