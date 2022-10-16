Is Nilou worth pulling for in Genshin Impact? Pros and cons explained

Nilou's banner is currently available in Genshin Impact alongside Albedo, and Travelers are wondering whether she is worth their Primogems. The limited currency is hard to come by, so knowing her advantages and disadvantages before pulling on the banner is crucial.

The lone dancer is a Hydro-Sword user and can be utilized as either a supporting character or DPS in the team. However, at the end of the day, as long as Nilou is deployed within the Bloom team (Dendro + Hydro) in Genshin Impact, she can deal huge damage.

Should you pull for Nilou in Genshin Impact?

Just like any other character in Genshin Impact, there will always be pros and cons to their skills. For Nilou, her performance varies in different types of gameplay.

Nilou's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

First of all, Nilou's advantage is that her playstyle is extremely straightforward and that even new players can get the hang of it. Her main damage provider is her Elemental Skill, and there are no complicated mechanics to note.

The second advantage that Nilou has in Genshin Impact is how easy it is to build her. While Key of Khaj-Nisut is her best-in-slot weapon, F2P players can still equip her with other 4-star weapons. She also accepts any type of artifact set, as long as it can increase her health.

Nilou in the open-world (Image via HoYoverse)

In the open world, Nilou is also easy to use as she doesn't need any particular movement set and her Elemental Skill is enough. However, while she demands nothing, the Dendro units in her team will have higher requirements. They need to maintain 100% Burst uptime for Nilou to trigger a Bloom reaction and do her magic.

Best team for Nilou consist of two Dendro and one Hydro characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The first con Nilou has in the game is how limited her team's composition flexibility is. Due to her passive skills, she can only unleash her maximum potential when her party members consist of Dendro and Hydro characters.

The only potential Dendro units for Nilou in the current version are Dendro Traveler and Collei. This may change when Nahida, the current Dendro Archon, releases in version 3.2.

In terms of battle, Nilou is quite average when fighting against Weekly Bosses and World Bosses. This is because most enemies would move around endlessly, making it difficult for them to get hit by the exploding Dendro Cores. Travelers need to time their rotation perfectly to deal damage to their enemies. Notably, this might be difficult for new players.

However, she does exceptionally well in the current Spiral Abyss. Part of the reason is because the current Abyss Blessing caters to increasing the efficacy of the Dendro reaction, which provides a huge boost to Dendro characters in Nilou's team.

But even without the blessing, she should still perform well as long as her weapons and artifacts are properly equipped.

Genshin Impact players planning to wish for Nilou should ensure they have at least one built Dendro character on their roster so she can properly inflict damage on their enemies.

