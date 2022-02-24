Best Genshin Impact Qiqi builds for healing and support

Genshin Impact's five-star roster is full of powerful characters, including the tiny Cryo healer Qiqi. She is an overlooked five-star character, as she has never been featured on any banners and is instead relegated to the set of standard banner characters.

Qiqi can also appear when players lose a 50/50 on a featured banner, meaning many players don't end up building her. However, when properly built, Qiqi can provide a ton of healing and support for a team. Players can see some of the best Qiqi builds here to maximize this healer's supportive skills.

How to build Qiqi for healing in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players might have overlooked building Qiqi, as she doesn't seem to provide that many benefits for a team. However, if fans are in need of a powerful healer but lack characters like Kokomi, Qiqi is definitely worth giving a try.

Thanks to the new Ocean-Hued Clam set, Qiqi's healing can bring a team back to full health in moments, making her a stellar choice for tough content.

fei. @kittartaglia look at the artifact that i store for qiqi. this is good enough right. ah i cant wait to build her look at the artifact that i store for qiqi. this is good enough right. ah i cant wait to build her https://t.co/qGGwLSj6cN

Players will want to utilize a 4-PC set of the Ocean-Hued Clam on their Qiqi if they want to maximize her healing, with a focus on these stats:

Flower and Feather: Best stats, with a lean towards ATK% and Crit Stats

Circlet: Healing Bonus

Sands: Energy Recharge or ATK%, depending on substats

Goblet: ATK%

As Qiqi's healing scales off of her Attack stat, players will want to maximize their Qiqi's attack to boost her healing rate. Qiqi will be able to dish out a ton of healing with this build, allowing her to keep even the tankiest teammates alive.

With a proper artifact set, Qiqi's healing can rival some of the game's best healers, though fans will need to equip her with a strong weapon to boost her healing even further. There are plenty of options to choose from, and players can utilize most of the game's swords on Qiqi to strong effect, but here are some of the best:

Sacrificial Sword for multiple uses of her Elemental Skill

Skyward Blade for the extra stats

Festering Desire if players have it at level 90

The Flute is another good option as it provides extra ATK%

Genshin Impact players who plan to build Qiqi will definitely want to make sure they are using the best weapon and artifact set to maximize her effectiveness.

