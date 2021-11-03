Is Qiqi a good character in Genshin Impact?

Qiqi is often regarded as the worst five-star character in Genshin Impact by the community. The Cryo sword user is designed to be a healer, and both her Elemental abilities help in health regeneration.

With the introduction of the Corrosion effect, healers have yet again become relevant in the Genshin Impact endgame. Earlier, healer characters such as Qiqi were used by beginners, as veterans solely focused on increasing their damage numbers.

Here's a deep dive into Qiqi's viability in Genshin Impact based on the current meta.

Qiqi's healing and support abilities in Genshin Impact explained

The biggest issue that players face while using Qiqi is the low damage output. Even upon ascension, she gains a healing bonus which does not help in triggering reactions.

Qiqi's Elemental Skill, Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost, summons a Herald of Frost, which deals Cryo DMG to the nearby opponents. The Herald revolves around the active character for 15 seconds, and heals party members when it hits opponents.

Qiqi's Elemental Burst, Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune, releases a Cryo wave which marks the opponents with a Fortune-preserving Talisman. Characters can regenerate HP by hitting an opponent affected with the Talisman.

It is worth noting that Qiqi's healing scales off of her ATK.

The cooldown for Qiqi's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is 30 seconds, and 20 seconds, respectively. This naturally slows down the rotation strategies in many team compositions.

While leveling up talents, players should definitely prioritize the Elemental Burst because it is the only talent with high DMG scaling.

How to build Qiqi in Genshin Impact

Based on the abilities explained above, it is self-evident that Qiqi is a great on-field as well as off-field healer. However, players have to heavily invest in order to make her a viable support DPS character.

Weapons with an Energy Recharge sub-stat such as Sacrificial Sword and Festering Desire are the best options for Qiqi. Others, with a ATK% sub-stat, like The Flute, can be used for a healer build.

The most desirable artifact sets on the character are:

4-piece Pale Flame set for Physical DMG boost and ATK buff.

set for Physical DMG boost and ATK buff. 2-piece Blizzard Strayer and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

and 2-piece 4-piece Noblesse Oblige

For artifacts stats, players must focus on:

ATK % on Sands

on Sands Elemental bonus on Goblet (Cryo DMG)

on Goblet (Cryo DMG) Crit Rate/ Crit DMG on Circlet

For artifact sub-stats, Energy Recharge should undoubtedly be the first priority. This should be followed by an emphasis on Crit stats.

Other sub DPS/ healers in Genshin Impact such as Jean, Bennett, Sayu, and Xingqiu are often considered better because they either have higher damage output or give ATK buffs to the party members.

However, with this guide, players can certainly build a support DPS Qiqi that can deal considerable damage alongside providing heals for the team.

All in all, Qiqi is a brilliant healer that players can also use for plentiful Cryo damage. The only requirement is a correct combination of artifacts and weapons. She is easily one of the most flexible characters in Genshin Impact as well, and can fit any team composition that requires a healer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi