Genshin Impact Sayu: Ascension materials, talent level-up resources, and build guide

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo Claymore user with some peculiar resources that Genshin Impact players should consider when building her.

Before they can build her optimally, they need to acquire her Ascension materials and talent level-up resources. The former will get her to her maximum level (increasing her general usefulness), whereas the latter will increase how potent her talents are.

Sayu debuted in August of this year, so some Genshin Impact players may already have some copies of her. If they're interested in building her, then they have some options to consider.

A quick guide on Sayu's Ascension materials, talent level-up resources, and build in Genshin Impact

Sayu's Ascension materials

Sayu's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The following are Sayu's Ascension materials:

Ascension Level Vayuda Turquoise Crystal Marrow Marionette Core Nectar Mora 1 Sliver x 1 3 N/A Whopperflower x 3 20,000 2 Fragment x 3 10 2 Whopperflower x 15 40,000 3 Fragment x 6 20 4 Shimmering x 12 60,000 4 Chunk x 3 30 8 Shimmering x 18 80,000 5 Chunk x 6 45 12 Energy x 12 100,000 6 Gemstone x 6 60 20 Energy x 24 120,000

The Vayuda Turquoise items come from a few events, commissions and are also sold by Marjorie and Xingxi. The main way to get these items is by defeating the following bosses:

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Stormterror

Marionette Cores come from a Level 30+ Maguu Kenki.

Crystal Marrow is primarily available on Tartarasuna. Genshin Impact players can use the above interactive map to more easily pinpoint where to find them.

Whopperflowers drop the following nectars randomly based on their level:

Whopperflower Nectar (Level 1+)

Shimmering Nectar (Level 40+)

Energy Nectar (Level 60+)

Sayu's talent level-up resources

Sayu's materials are already available to farm in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following are Sayu's talent level-up resources:

Talent Level Nectar Light Gilded Scale Crown of Insight Mora 1-2 Whopperflower x 6 Teachings of x 3 N/A N/A 12,500 2-3 Shimmering x 3 Guides to x 2 N/A N/A 17,500 3-4 Shimmering x 4 Guides to x 4 N/A N/A 25,000 4-5 Shimmering x 6 Guides to x 6 N/A N/A 30,000 5-6 Shimmering x 9 Guides to x 9 N/A N/A 37,500 6-7 Energy x 4 Philosophies of x 4 1 N/A 120,000 7-8 Energy x 6 Philosophies of x 6 1 N/A 260,000 8-9 Energy x 9 Philosophies of x 12 2 N/A 450,000 9-10 Energy x 12 Philosophies of x 16 2 1 700,000

The Teachings of/Guides to/Philosophies of Light come from the Violet Court domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Gilded Scales come from Level 70+ Azhdaha Challenges.

Some Sayu builds

Lucky players can use Wolf's Gravestone to great effect (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu owners have several options to consider when it comes to her build. It will depend on their luck and willingness to spend real-life money (when it comes to P2W weapons). Here are some good Claymores for her:

Wolf's Gravestone

Skyward Pride

Favonius Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

Bloodstained Greatsword

The first two weapons are only available through Wishes and are 5-star Claymores.

Wolf's Gravestone is always available but has only been featured twice. This Claymore is better-suited for Sayu owners who want to focus on her DPS capabilities. Its secondary stat is ATK%.

This Claymore boosts her ATK by 20-40% and can increase all party members' ATK by 50-80% if she hits a foe with less than 30% HP. The latter effect lasts for 12 seconds, so it can also suffice in a supporting role.

Likewise, Skyward Pride is available on all weapon banners and has only been featured twice. Its secondary stat is Energy Recharge, which is ideal for support Sayu builds.

It increases all DMG by 8-16% (which works well with how easily Sayu activates Swirl). Its other effect basically creates AOE DMG up to 80-160% of her ATK when she hits foes with regular attacks or her Elemental Burst.

Favonius Greatsword is a good F2P option (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following weapons are great F2P options:

Favonius Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

Bloodstained Greatsword

Favonius Greatsword has a far higher Energy Recharge stat than Sacrificial Greatsword. However, the latter's effect of potentially resetting her Elemental Skill can be a huge advantage.

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is in-between those two weapons in terms of Energy Recharge. It can be forged, making it the easiest for players to hit its maximum Refinement Level in Genshin Impact.

Finally, Bloodstained Greatsword is a 3-star Claymore that's easily obtainable. It boosts Elemental Mastery, which can work with Sayu teams with other ways of replenishing her Energy.

Viridescent Venerer is one of the most popular options for Sayu (Image via Genshin Impact)

A mix of Viridescent Venerer and Noblesse Oblige works well with Sayu. Players can either do a 2-piece set of both or focus on a single 4-piece set. It depends on what they're looking for regarding her role.

Viridescent Venerer is better for DPS, whereas Noblesse Oblige is preferable for support Sayu builds.

Sayu's Sands of Eon can ideally use either ATK% or Elemental Mastery in Genshin Impact.

Her Goblet of Ethereum can utilize ATK%, Elemental Mastery, or Elemental DMG%.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sayu's Circlet of Logos can use either ATK%, CRIT RATE%, or Elemental Mastery.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Is Sayu a regular part of your team? Yes No 0 votes so far