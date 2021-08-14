Where to find Crystal Marrow in Genshin Impact for Sayu's ascension

Sayu's ascension material, Crystal Marrow, is quite limited in Genshin Impact Inazuma. To upgrade Sayu to a maximum level of 90, players need a total of 168 Crystal Marrows. However, only 64 of the said material is in Genshin Impact at a time.

Crystal Marrow is an Inazuma local specialties. Genshin Impact's new players should know that once a local specialty is farmed, it will only spawn back after 48 hours. Therefore, gamers should plan when to farm, set the timer, and come back after another 48 hours to continue farming.

Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact

Crystal Marrow only spawns in the islands of Inazuma in Genshin Impact version 2.0. More specifically, Crystal Marrow only spawns on two of the islands: Kannazuka and Yashiori Island.

Tatarasuna, Kannazuka

Location of Crystal Marrow in Tatarasuna, Kannazuka in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Genshin Impact players can find 13 Crystal Marrows in Tatarasuna, Kannazuka. Travelers are recommended to start at this location because it is the only place in Kannazuka with Crystal Marrows.

The other 51 crystals are on Yashiori Island. In addition, all the Crystal Marrow are located near each other, so it does not take a long detour to farm all 13 crystals.

For players who still did not complete the Tatara Tales World Quest, they must be careful of the constant Electro damage inflicted by Mikage Furnace. Although they can solve this problem by summoning an Electrogranum, it is better to complete the World Quest to avoid accidents and make farming more efficient.

The southern end of Yashiori Island

Location of Crystal Marrow in Serpent's Head in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

The following locations are Serpent's Head and Jakotsu Mine in Yashiori Island. The latter has the most Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact and is the number one spot to farm the material. However, while most Crystal Marrows are in bulk, they are still scattered throughout Yashiori Island.

Genshin Impact players can start at Teleport Waypoint in Jakotsu Mine and head north. From there, they may glide southwest until they reach Serpent's Head. Most Crystal Marrows are on the skeleton's head so that users won't miss it. This route is the red arrow in the image above.

Once all the crystals are collected in Serpent's Head, they can go back to the Teleport Waypoint and head northeast. Following the purple arrow in the image and heading to the skeleton east of Serpent's Head will lead them to 13 Crystal Marrows.

Next, gamers should go back to the Teleport Waypoint and head southeast, just like the blue arrow in the image. The Crystal Marrow at this location is yet again spawned on top of the remaining bones.

For the orange arrow, there is only one Crystal Marrow at the site, so they can decide whether to collect it or not. If Travelers want to farm it, they can go back to the same Teleport Waypoint and glide to the Crystal Marrow's spot on the map.

The northern end of Yashiori Island

Location of Crystal Marrow in Musoujin Gorge & Fort Fujitou in Genshin Impact (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

After collecting the Crystal Marrow from Serpent's Head, players can continue farming at Musoujin Gorge and Fort Fujitou in Genshin Impact.

First, they can teleport to Momiji-Dyed Court and head north to collect all the crystals in that location. There should be eight Crystal Marrows in Musoujin Gorge.

After collecting all crystals in the previous location, gamers may teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Yashiori Island and glide north until they reach a skeleton. There are five Crystal Marrows on the bones.

The last location to farm Crystal Marrow is west of Fort Fujitou. Users can teleport directly to the Teleport Waypoint in Fort Fujitou and farm the crystals since the Crystal Marrows are very close to the waypoint.

