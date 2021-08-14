Genshin Impact Tatara Tales guide: How to unlock all the Tatara Tales quests

The Tatara Tales quests take up to seven days to complete in Genshin Impact, which has led some players frantically looking toward a guide for help.

It's a quest series that takes seven days to complete. Not seven in-game days; seven real-life days. This basically means that the player needs to wait for seven resets to fully finish this quest. However, they don't just loiter and wait a few days to claim all of the rewards.

Doing all of the Tatara Tales quests in Genshin Impact gives the player 1700 Adventure Exp, 225,000 Mora, 220 Primogems, 7 Hero's Wits, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and a blueprint for the Square Yumemiru Stool. There are eight quests in total, with the first two being able to be completed on the same day.

Tatara Tales guide: Unlocking all of the quests in Genshin Impact

Every individual quest gives their own rewards. The rewards are generous for how easy these quests are, but the main limitation is that players have to wait until the next reset to progress to the next quest.

It's a long process, which is why they should be patient when trying to finish the whole Tatara Tales quest chain in Genshin Impact.

Day 1 (Tatara Tales & Priority Investigation)

Xavier's initial location in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The first quest is the longest one in the Tatara Tales quest series. To start the quest, talk to Toranosuke and Miyuki at the Kujou Encampment. Afterwards, they will be told to look for Xavier, who will be marked on the map for the player's convenience.

There will be a lot of dialog, but the player will be told to go to three locations for the Mikage Furnance. Defeat the three Fatui foes near the northern rift and investigate the spot near the rift.

The northeast rift requires the player to follow an Electro Seelie. Simply follow it to a location and then investigate it.

The final rift is east of the Mikage Furnance. Use the Thunder Sakura Bough nearby to go through the Thunder Barrier in order to investigate the final rift. Afterwards, go back to Xavier.

The Cannon Map (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players will get a map, which marks three locations where a cannon is present. Go to these locations, use Electrogranum, and then operate the cannons to destroy the rifts. Go back to Xavier when all three are destroyed.

Some Fatui will attack, so just dispose of them. Afterwards, talk to Xavier again, who will want the player to get to the Mikage Furnance to take a picture. Using Electrogranum will greatly aid the player at this stage of the quest.

Use the camera feature to take a photo here (Image via miHoYo)

After taking a photo, head back to Xavier to finish the first Tatara Tales quest. Fortunately for Genshin Impact players, they don't have to wait a day to do the next quest.

Priority Investigation is an easy one. Simply talk to Xavier, and place the beacons in the places marked on the map. Afterwards, go back to him to finish this quest. Genshin Impact players need to be cautious of environmental damage and should use Electrogranum to reduce damage.

Wait until the next daily reset to do the third Tatara Tales quest.

Day 2 (Purification Device)

The second day is the easiest quest if players already have three Crystal Marrows to give to Xavier. Otherwise, use the interactive map above to find some and then head back to Xavier to finish this quest.

Wait until the next reset to do the Tatara Tales: Data Collection quest.

Day 3 (Data Collection)

One beacon's location (Image via miHoYo)

Data Collection is a retread of what the player did in the Tatara Tales: Priority Investigation quest. Talk to Xavier, go to the same locations where the player placed the beacons, and retrieve them. Afterwards, go back to Xavier to finish Tatara Tales: Data Collection.

Now wait until the next daily reset to do Tatara Tales: Process is Everything in Genshin Impact.

Day 4 (Process is Everything)

The two locations, as shown on the map (Image via miHoYo)

This Genshin Impact quest involves the player going back to Xavier and then taking two more photos near the Mikage Furnance. Both locations are marked on the players' map, so they just need to go there and take a photo.

The southern location requires the player to aim the camera at the sky, while the northern location needs them to aim at the furnace. After getting both photos, head back to Xavier.

Like before, the player must wait until the next daily reset to get to the next Tatara Tales quest in Genshin Impact.

Day 5 (Functional Test)

This Genshin Impact quest is a lot like the Tatara Tales: Purification Device quest. Here, players just need to deliver three Onikabuto to Xavier. Once they do so, they just have to wait another day to start the Tatara Tales: Final Preparations quest in Genshin Impact.

An interactive map is provided above for the convenience of the Genshin Impact player.

Day 6 (Final Preparations)

The first area that needs to be repaired (Image via miHoYo)

Talk to Xavier to start the Tatara Tales: Final Preparations quest in Genshin Impact. Go to the location marked on the map to investigate some planks. Genshin Impact players will now be required to collect three planks for repairs. Pick up the planks and go to the three locations marked on the map.

The second repair spot (Image via miHoYo)

The second and third repair spots are in close proximity to one another.

The final area that needs to be repaired (Image via miHoYo)

After repairing all three bridges, head back to Xavier and wait yet another day until the next reset. This will be the final time Genshin Impact players need to waste real-life time in order to progress through the Tatara Tales quest series.

Day 7 (The Last Act)

The first missing component spot(Image via miHoYo)

As usual, talk to Xavier. Then head to the Mikage Furnance and talk to him again. The Genshin Impact player will then need to collect some Missing Components.

The second area (Image via miHoYo)

The missing components won't be marked on the map like usual. Instead, the player will be given a small radius on the map as a hint. All three missing components will give off the usual yellow aura seen in most Genshin Impact quests that involve missing items.

The final missing piece (Image via miHoYo)

This is the final missing component. Give all three pieces to Xavier and then go into the Mikage Furnance. Once the player is there, they need to defeat some Fatui who will try to ambush them.

Once the player is done with the Fatui waves, they will need to talk to Xavier and then head into the bottom of the Mikage Furnance. Activate the Purification Device, and then defeat a horde of new Fatui waves. Talk to Xavier again to proceed to the next step in the Tatara Tales quest chain.

Head to the top of the Mikage Furnance to initiate a conversation with Xavier for the final time. Now, the Genshin Impact player just needs to talk to Toranosuke to finish the final Tatara Tales quest in Genshin Impact.

