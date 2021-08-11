Where to find Crystal Marrow in Genshin Impact? Top 5 locations revealed

Crystal Marrow is a new local specialty in Genshin Impact that is quite hard to farm. Currently, only Sayu uses Crystal Marrow for her ascension, and some more characters like Aloy are also rumored to use it.

According to the Genshin Impact archive, Crystal Marrows are the remains of the Serpent God that was killed off by Raiden Shogun. The remnants of the Serpent along with Crystal Marrows can be found on the Yashiori Island of Inazuma. Players can find a few Crystal Marrows in Kannazuka too.

Top 5 Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact

5) East of Jakotsu Mine

Players can find up to 13 Crystal Marrows in and around the Jakotsu Mine region. Most of them are concentrated around the eastern part and can be easily reached from the teleport waypoint on the cliff.

Crystal Marrow locations around Jakotsu Mine (image via Interactive World Map)

4) Serpent's Head

Starting from the north of the Formation Estate domain, players can find the skeleton of the Serpent's Head having five Crystal Marrows. 12 more can be found behind the cliff that divides the head from the Serpent's body

Crystal Marrow locations in Serpent's Head (image via Interactive World Map)

3) Musoujin Gorge

By teleporting to the Momiji-Dyed Court domain and moving towards the north, players can find 8 Crystal Marrows around the Serpent's skeleton.

Crystal Marrow locations in Musoujin Gorge (image via Interactive World Map)

2) Fort Fujitou

Fort Fujitou is one of the easiest locations in Genshin Impact to farm Crystal Marrows. Right from the western teleport waypoint, 8 Crystal Marrows can be spotted. 5 more Crystal Marrows can be collected from the northwest of Higi Village.

Crystal Marrow locations in Fort Fujitou (image via Interactive World Map)

1) Tatarasuna

Tatarasuna is another major source of Crystal Marrows in Genshin Impact. There are 13 Crystal Marrows around Tatarasuna, and all of them are concentrated in a small area, which makes them easy to collect. The only drawback is the infliction of constant Electro damage due to the damaged Mikage Furnace. The Mikage Furnace can be repaired by completing the Tatara Tales world quest.

Crystal Marrow locations in Tatarasuna (image via Interactive World Map)

64 Crystal Marrows can coexist in Genshin Impact. Like every other local specialty, they also take two days to respawn after being collected. A world quest called "Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away" requires 24 Crystal Marrows for its completion. Apart from this, Sayu requires 165 Crystal Marrows for her full ascension.

