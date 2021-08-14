How to get Hamayumi in Genshin Impact: Secret diagram location and method revealed

The Hamayumi is essentially a secret weapon in Genshin Impact, given that obtaining its diagram is quite obscure in both its location and method.

It's only a 4-star bow, but it has a good effect that some Genshin Impact players might enjoy. It increases Normal Attack DMG and Charged Attack DMG by 16~32% and 12~24%, respectively. If the character wielding the bow has 100% Energy, then this effect is boosted by 100%.

Unfortunately, trying to acquire the bow hasn't been made clear to Genshin Impact players at all. There is only one way to get its diagram, and it's through an obscure method that most players would never normally guess. It involves Mysterious Conches, Takashi, and waiting a week.

Getting the Hamayumi in Genshin Impact: Secret diagram location and method revealed

Genshin Impact players need to go to Takashi, who is north of Tatarasuna. There is a Teleport Waypoint directly south of him, so players can glide up north to reach him. Talk to him to find out that the player can give him three Mysterious Conches a day for a chance to open up one of his chests.

It doesn't matter which chest the player opens. On the seventh day of opening a chest, they will receive the Diagram: Hamayumi. Crafting a Hamayumi in Genshin Impact requires:

Northlander Bow Billet

50 Amethyst Lumps

50 White Iron Chunks

500 Mora

Obtaining the diagram also gives the player the Wonders of the World achievement known as "Thank You, Come Again." Also, the second day will give the player a Bag of Flower Seeds.

However, Mysterious Conches aren't farmable like normal items. Seven spawn on the first day and four of them spawn every day thereafter. Players only need to give Takashi three a day to open a chest.

Mysterious Conches

Players only need to get three Mysterious Conches a day for seven days. They don't appear as normal items do, and instead appear as generic places that can be investigated.

Collecting the first Mysterious Conch will have Paimon make a quick remark. To find Mysterious Conches for the Hamayumi, Genshin Impact players just need to survey the surrounding peninsula.

These conches can only be found in shallow water by Takashi's place. Other conch items do not count toward the Mysterious Conch total. Repeat the process for seven days to collect the Hamayumi Diagram.

Every day beforehand is irrelevant, but Genshin Impact players still need to open a chest everyday until then.

