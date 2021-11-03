Fluorescent Fungus locations in Genshin Impact: Thoma’s ascension materials guide

Tsurumi Island is the only location where Genshin Impact players can find the Fluorescent Fungus ascension material for Thoma.

Thoma is a character who debuted in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2. He is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who specializes in creating shields to protect his allies. Of course, some players like him, mainly because of his design and role in the Inazuma storyline.

Either way, some users might wish to summon him, and those who the character will want to build him.

One of the main ascension materials to consider is a Fluorescent Fungus. Travelers need 168 of them to ascend Thoma in Genshin Impact fully.

Where to farm Fluorescent Fungus in Genshin Impact? Thoma’s ascension material locations

Gamers can use the above interactive map to find every Fluorescent Fungus location in Genshin Impact. No shops sell this item, so the primary way to acquire it is by encountering it in the wild.

It’s noticeably absent in the outermost islets on Tsurumi Island. Most Fluorescent Fungus spawn locations are near the center, with some spawning further north.

The difficulty of reaching some sites depends on the user’s progress with the Through the Mists quest series. The fog can disrupt their ability to teleport to specific areas and spot the ascension materials.

Obtaining a Fluorescent Fungus

They tend to spawn in small clusters near one another (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fluorescent Fungus is an ascension material that only grows in Tsurumi Island as of Genshin Impact 2.2. They’re identifiable as medium to large blue fungi. Like other local specialties, they display a few yellow sparkles.

To collect them, players only have to go near and interact with them to pick them up. A single spawn only possesses one Fluorescent Fungus. However, there is usually another one nearby that they can pick up.

Farming Fluorescent Fungus locations

Players need 168 Fluorescent Fungi to max out Thoma’s ascension level. Currently, there are 71 to find in Tsurumi Island, meaning that they can’t collect everything in one go. 71 Fluorescent Fungi can take Thoma to his fourth ascension level.

It takes 48 hours for a Fluorescent Fungus to respawn. This time isn’t based on in-game time. Instead, the game uses real-life time to determine when it resets. That means it would take gamers nearly a week to collect all 168 to ascend Thoma to his maximum level.

Two trips would net 142 Fluorescent Fungi, which gets Thoma up to his fifth ascension level. A single trip should take competent gamers less than ten minutes.

Thoma’s other materials

Thoma requires other materials to reach his maximum ascension level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other than 168 Fluorescent Fungi, Thoma also needs these ascension materials to reach his maximum level:

420,000 Mora

46 x Smoldering Pearl

1 x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9 x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6 x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

18 x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30 x Silver Raven Insignia

36 x Golden Raven Insignia

These items are easily farmable and won’t require users to wait nearly a week to collect.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the bright side, Thoma doesn’t need a Fluorescent Fungus to max out any talents in Genshin Impact. Still, 168 of them are necessary for his regular ascensions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Did you already pre-farm all 168 Fluorescent Fungi for Thoma? Yes No 0 votes so far