How to use Genshin Impact interactive map to collect Thoma's ascension materials

Genshin Impact leakers have already revealed Thoma's ascension materials, and players can use an interactive map to farm them.

Thoma will soon be Genshin Impact's newest Pyro character. Based on his kit, this 4-star polearm user should be a great shield support and sub-DPS character. Genshin Impact players will be building Thoma shortly, so this article details where they can farm the materials needed to ascend him.

Where to farm Thoma's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Based on the leaks, Genshin Impact players will need the following materials to ascend Thoma:

Smoldering Pearls

Agnidus Agate

Fluorescent Fungus

Insignias (Treasure Hoarder drops)

Acquiring Smoldering Pearls and Agnidus Agate

Players can farm Smoldering Pearls from the Pyro Hypostasis. This boss should drop some pearls whenever it's defeated, also leaving behind some Agnidus Agate stones.

Apart from the Pyro Hypostasis, Agnidus Agate can be farmed from any Pyro-themed boss in Genshin Impact.

Pyro Hypostasis map location and rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Using Dust of Azoth to create Agnidus Agate at a crafting bench (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dust of Azoth also provides a useful way for players to convert their other ascension stones into Agnidus Agate.

Farming Fluorescent Fungus

Regarding open-world items, Thoma enthusiasts need to farm Fluorescent Fungus and Treasure Hoarder monster drops.

To farm Fluorescent Fungus, Genshin Impact players need only search Tsurumi Island. The fungus is exclusive to this area, and one can refer to the interactive map below for their exact locations:

After collecting a Fluorescent Fungus, players will have to wait two days for the item to respawn in the same location.

Thoma should require a total of 168 Fluorescent Fungus for max ascension, but only about 70 exist on Tsurumi Island. Therefore, Thoma players may need to complete multiple farming expeditions to get enough fungus.

♡ dzai jailbreak 🦀 @demonprodigyy ohh that's why fluorescent fungus is one of thoma's ascension materials. roald said that ff can improve memory and relieve strain on one's brain. thoma really is forgetful ohh that's why fluorescent fungus is one of thoma's ascension materials. roald said that ff can improve memory and relieve strain on one's brain. thoma really is forgetful https://t.co/MH4BdWuRgv

Defeating Treasure Hoarders

Apart from this plant item, Thoma players may also need to defeat plenty of Treasure Hoarders. Golden Raven Insignias, Silver Raven Insignias, and Treasure Hoarder Insignias are all necessary for ascending Thoma.

Thankfully, there are plenty of places to find Treasure Hoarders in Teyvat. Genshin Impact players can refer to the interactive map below for Treasure Hoarder spawn points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In total, Genshin Impact players will need 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 30 Silver Raven Insignias, and 36 Golden Raven Insignias for Thoma's ascension. These monster drops will also be necessary to level up Thoma's talents, so one may want to farm in excess.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul