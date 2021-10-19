Genshin Impact Star-Shaped Gem locations in Tsurumi Island

Along with all the new quests on Tsurumi Island, Genshin Impact players can earn treasure here by collecting Star-Shaped Gems.

On Tsurumi Island, Genshin Impact players can find three Star-Shaped Gems that serve as a treasure key. The gems are scattered in the Shirikoro Peak underground, and they unlock a treasure chest when placed into several murals. To collect these Star-Shaped Gems, players just need the Peculiar Pinion gadget, which is obtained in the “Octave of the Maushiro” quest.

Where to find Star-Shaped Gems in Genshin Impact

Location 1

First Star-Shaped Gem location (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, one Star-Shaped Gem hides behind a wall with a Thunderbird mural. When players first enter the Shirikoro Peak underground, this wall can soon be found to the right, just before the circular entrance.

Here, players can use the Peculiar Pinion in front of the wall to reveal a hidden room. The Star-Shaped Gem is inside the chest in this room.

Location 2

Second Star-Shaped Gem location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another Thunderbird mural is very close to the first Star-Shaped Gem location, again just before the circular entrance. The Star-Shaped Gem is once again behind this wall, meaning players have to use the Peculiar Pinion.

The chest behind the mural contains the gem, players just need to fend off one Ruin enemy in the room after collecting it.

Location 3

Third Star-Shaped Gem location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like the others, the final Star-Shaped Gem is behind another Thunderbird mural. This mural is down the staircase in the Shirikoro Peak underground. Players should unlock the corridor with their Peculiar Pinion, then continue through the hole in the ceiling. A chest here contains the third and final Star-Shaped Gem.

With all Star-Shaped Gems collected, Genshin Impact players can use them to get an Exquisite Chest. Past the circular entrance, there's a room off to the side with three large murals on the walls. Placing one Star-Shaped Gem in each mural will reveal the chest. Furthermore, three Electro Seelie will suddenly appear before flying off.

Also Read

Finding and following the three Electro Seelie earns a Luxurious Chest, so Genshin Impact players should make sure to continue for more rewards. The Seelie will fly north to Mt. Kanna, a small mountain in east Tsurumi, and a ledge in east Shirikoro Peak. When followed, all three Seelie will lead to the same location south of Chirai Shrine.

