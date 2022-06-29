Genshin Impact leaks: Every Dendro elemental reaction, artifact and effect revealed so far

Dendro will finally be an element that players can use in Genshin Impact 3.0, so many would like to know more about it. A new element is an exciting prospect, considering players haven't had a new one since the game first came out.
There isn't much new content related to the Dendro element for Genshin Impact players who have been paying attention to the leaks from a week to a month ago. Hence, this article is mostly a recap for those who want to know more but, for one reason or another, haven't caught up with the leaks yet.
Genshin Impact leaks recap: Dendro
If the above leak is true, then players will potentially have access to three Dendro characters in Genshin Impact 3.0. The three characters would be:
- The Traveler
- Tighnari (5-star Bow)
- Collei (4-star Bow)
Naturally, future updates would introduce more characters who could potentially use this element. Hence, it's worth looking at some other leaks that cover what gamers can expect from it.
Just keep in mind that the content shown in these leaks is subject to change. There aren't too many gameplay leaks featuring this new element to confirm these details.
Elemental Reactions
As far as the new Dendro Elemental Reactions go, it's just Intensified and Overgrown. The former involves Electro, while the latter's got Hydro. Intensified drops an Electro Particle upon activation while also increasing base damage for the element that didn't trigger the Elemental Reaction. The second tweet shows off a more technical description via a handy graph.
As for Overgrown, Genshin Impact players just need to know that it will create mushrooms that can be triggered by Hydro for some AOE damage. There is no specific range mentioned in these leaks.
Artifacts
Genshin Impact 3.0 will supposedly include an artifact set that buffs Dendro damage and debuffs the enemy to deal more damage for that element. There aren't any specific numbers to list here, nor are there any locations that Travelers should keep in mind when it comes to possible Domain locations.
Keep in mind that this leak is unverified, so there is a chance that it could be incorrect (partially or completely). There isn't much to talk about at the moment, given that the information currently available about it is barren.
Swap effect
The most minor leak to share here is the swap effect for this new element. Currently, Genshin Impact players have no way to see this effect in the game due to the fact that there are no playable Dendro characters. If one doesn't notice the swap effect, maximize the video and pay attention to Lumine's abdominal area.
Alternatively, they can check out the above tweet to see a standstill version. Swap effects aren't usually a major topic for players to look at, but it's one of the few related topics to cover at present. Aside from that, the video tweet before this one also shows off a new background associated with the element that players don't have access to yet.