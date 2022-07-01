How to play Genshin Impact on GeForce NOW with maximum graphic settings

Genshin Impact is available on GeForce NOW, and players can take advantage of some incredible rigs to max out the game's settings. Thanks to Nvidia's cloud gaming technology, players can experience Genshin at max settings on the platform of their choosing, allowing them to have the full graphical experience even on weaker computers. Gamers who want to get the full experience of Teyvat's sweeping vistas and stunning views will want to make sure they are making full use of GeForce NOW's options.

Here's how players can take advantage of GeForce NOW to run the game at its best settings.

How to run Genshin Impact at max settings on GeForce NOW

Genshin Impact has finally been made available for GeForce Now players of all tiers, and fans can take advantage of the platform's incredible features to crank up the game's fidelity. The game has some surprisingly stunning views, especially on max settings, and players on lower-spec systems may be missing out. Thankfully thanks to GeForce NOW's incredible cloud-based platform, fans can easily run the game through a powerful system.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!



More details>>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



@NVIDIAGFN #GeForceNOW Hey Travelers, #GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!More details>>> Hey Travelers,#GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members to play on Windows PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks!More details>>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…@NVIDIAGFN #GeForceNOW https://t.co/FlMb60Zox7

To take advantage of GeForce NOW, players will first need to sign up for an Nvidia account and confirm that the software is available in their region. If it isn't, players can utilize a VPN service to gain access to the platform, but it will likely have an effect on latency. GeForce NOW is available on Windows PC, iOS, and Chromebooks, with several other options like Android devices also being offered.

🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW @NVIDIAGFN



is now available for all GeForce NOW members, log in now and claim your in-game rewards. 🌩️



Read the full blog, and check out the other titles joining the cloud this week nvda.ws/3OwfVTo We’re here to grant your Wish. @GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members, log in now and claim your in-game rewards. 🌩️Read the full blog, and check out the other titles joining the cloud this week We’re here to grant your Wish. ✨@GenshinImpact is now available for all GeForce NOW members, log in now and claim your in-game rewards. 🌩️Read the full blog, and check out the other titles joining the cloud this week ➡️ nvda.ws/3OwfVTo https://t.co/2Lk4cXJ0a6

Once players have a GeForce account ready, they'll need to create a Hoyoverse account if they plan on playing Genshin Impact. Creating one is simple and only takes a few seconds on the game's official website. After these two accounts are secured, all gamers have to do is head to the GeForce NOW library and search for Genshin Impact. The game won't even need to be installed and will launch quickly.

Braxton Robin @masterdragon421 @NVIDIAGeForce GeForce now is the best subscription platform for games, way better than gamepass and ps plus tiers @NVIDIAGeForce GeForce now is the best subscription platform for games, way better than gamepass and ps plus tiers

Getting the best performance out of GeForce NOW is based on the subscription tier that fans choose. The free tier will provide players with a reduced amount of playtime, a standard quality rig, and a queue time between sessions. Thanks to Genshin's overall low requirements for graphical fidelity, most of the options provided by even the free tier can run the game at max settings. Still, players can choose a higher tier to improve load times, FPS, latency, and more.

Lukebunk395 @LukeTheProto It’s my first time using GeForce Now and they gave me an RTX 2080 It’s my first time using GeForce Now and they gave me an RTX 2080💀 https://t.co/ebZp2cGfzC

To truly max out their Genshin experience, players may want to opt for the Highest Performance option, at $19.99 a month. This provides them with a GTX 3080 rig, along with eight-hour gaming sessions with up to 4k resolution and 120 frames per second. This will truly allow them to get the best views that Teyvat has to offer.

Genshin Impact on GeForce NOW can be an amazing way to experience the game, and players will definitely want to make sure they are taking advantage of this platform for the best graphics possible.

