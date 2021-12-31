The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact: How to get, Suitable characters, and stats

The Alley Flash is a 4-star sword in Genshin Impact with a secondary stat of Elemental Mastery that focuses on boosting the user's DMG.

Its effect is as follows:

"Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12/15/18/21/24%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s."

As the sword's effect is essentially free DMG in the hands of a skilled player, it's worth noting that several characters can effectively use it. Likewise, some characters also appreciate its Elemental Mastery, even if it has the lowest Elemental Mastery out of any sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players can only get this sword on weapon banners that feature it, making it a somewhat elusive item. Hence, players need to spend their Primogems and Intertwined Fates to obtain it.

Genshin Impact: The Alley Flash (How to obtain it, suitable users, etc.)

The Alley Flash's default and second Ascension's appearance (Image via Genshin Impact)

The basic stats that Genshin Impact players should know about The Alley Flash are:

Level 1: 45 ATK & 12 Elemental Mastery

Level 90: 620 ATK & 55 Elemental Mastery

Out of every sword in Genshin Impact with Elemental Mastery for its secondary stat, The Alley Flash is by far the lowest. Here is its competition:

Dark Iron Sword: 141 at Level 90

Freedom Sworn: 198 at Level 90

Iron Sting: 165 at Level 90

However, The Alley Flash is still a viable weapon, thanks to its generous DMG boost. A potential free 12 to 24% DMG boost is helpful for plenty of characters.

How to obtain The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact

Travelers have to hope they get it through the in-game gacha (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Alley Flash is only available on banners where it's featured; gamers cannot get it through forging or Battle Passes. For example, the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Itto's banner features The Alley Flash. Hence, Travelers can attempt to summon it here.

Epitomized Path doesn't work for The Alley Flash, as that mechanic only applies to 5-star weapons. Genshin Impact players hoping to obtain this sword will have to rely purely on RNG.

If they summon a 4-star weapon, there is a 75% chance that it will be one of the featured 4-star weapons. Keep in mind that The Alley Flash is only one of those weapons.

Suitable users of The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu is an example of a character who could viably use The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main characters who would benefit from using The Alley Flash are:

Bennett

Kazuha

Xingqiu

It's not the best weapon for any character in Genshin Impact, but its simple effect makes it usable by any sword user. All three of the characters listed above can appreciate an Elemental Mastery boost (even if it's small) and can efficiently utilize its effect.

Kazuha is arguably the best user of The Alley Flash, particularly because he relies heavily on Elemental Mastery more so than the others. His wide AOE Elemental Burst deals Swirl DMG, making its free DMG extremely useful.

Bennett and Xingqiu tend to come in and leave quickly in Genshin Impact, so they don't have to worry about getting damaged often, and thus losing the extra DMG bonus.

