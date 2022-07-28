Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (High and Low investment)

Genshin Impact during the second half of patch 2.8 is set to feature Yoimiya as the banner 5-star character. So, being a top-tier Pyro DPS unit, many players will be looking to get her as she might not be back in the game for another year.

Several players might be looking for the best artifact set for Yoimiya to enhance her DPS optimally. Hence, this article provides complete details regarding Yoimiya's best artifact sets so players can pre-farm them in the next few days.

It is important to remember, though, that simply using the best artifact set will not bolster her DPS immediately. It will depend on how much players invest within the artifact set and what kind of weapon they use.

List of every artifact set that players can use to make Yoimiya deal heavy damage in Genshin Impact

Before moving on any further, it is first important to provide a list of artifacts that Yoimiya can use in Genshin Impact. The names of those artifact sets are:

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Crimson Witch of Flames

Currently, these are the only two she can use to deal the most optimal damage within the game. In fact, these are the only three that synergize with her kit and her element properly.

Lastly, it is important to clarify the terminology here regarding high and low investment. High investment sets are those where players need to go for a 4-piece artifact set, while low investment sets are those where players will go for 2-piece each.

Ideally, getting a good 4-piece set is very difficult due to the randomness of the stats and the excess number of DEF or HP artifacts that drop while farming. Compared to that, getting two good pieces of different sets is easier.

High Investment Sets

1) 4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

TThis artifact set is often considered the best for Yoimiya throughout Genshin Impact. Considering Yoimiya deals damage through normal attacks, players feel this one should work the best.

However, the problem with the 4-piece set bonus is that players will never be able to use their ultimate ability, as the artifact eats away energy from a character in return for a normal, charged, plunging attack bonus. Obviously, many feel that Yoimiya's ultimate is pointless anyway.

However, players will lose out on around 20% damage if they do not use her ultimate ability. This is quite a lot, even though the rest of it comes through her normal attack.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence can out DPS in all other artifact sets, but only if Yoimiya has very good stats and players are using a high refinement Rust or a Thundering Pulse.

2) 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

Since Yoimiya is a pyro unit, Yoimiya will benefit greatly from the 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames. This artifact set enhances her overall pyro damage while also increasing melt, burning, vaporize and overload damage.

It is well known that Yoimiya is not that good at procing vaporize through her normal attacks, but her ultimate can do that, which is always a bonus. Apart from that, the pyro damage increase benefits her normal attacks very well, making this artifact a very stable one for free-to-play players.

3) 4-piece Lavawalker

This is an artifact set in Genshin Impact that many might not consider using, but it is actually quite good in the case of Yoimiya. This is because the 4-piece set bonus for Lavawalker increases damage against enemies who are affected by pyro.

Now, considering Yoimiya's normal attacks can inflict pyro very easily or simply putting Bennett's ultimate on the enemy can do so as well, meaning it is easy to proc the 4-piece set bonus of the Lavawalker with Yoimiya.

Low Investment set

1) 2-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence and 2-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

Unfortunately, when it comes to low investment sets, the only viable option is the one mentioned here. This combination helps to increase the raw stats of Yoimiya, with Shimenawa providing an 18% ATK increase while Crimson Witch provides a 15% pyro damage increase.

However, Genshin Impact players will not get any more benefits by using the 2-piece combination. This means every piece needs to have a really good CRIT Rate/CRIT Damage-based sub-stat to boost Yoimiya's damage.

Apart from that, Yoimiya will need Bennett, Yelan (or Xingqiu), and Yun Jin to get the most out of this particular combination of artifact sets in Genshin Impact.

