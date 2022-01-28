Genshin Impact leaker shares Varka banner leaks and more

An old Genshin Impact leak from late October 2021 seems to be making the rounds with new information, including a playable Varka.

All of this information has been categorized as the "Sussy 15 points leak" under the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Hence, the details aren't confirmed to be happening, but there appears to be some slight credibility to it, based on the 13th point. That point referenced the weekly boss fight featuring the Raiden Shogun's puppet (and not Ei), far before other leakers mentioned it.

Assuming it's true, then some of the other points are also interesting to discuss. One of them references Varka being muscular and "will be on rateup as Mondstadt's DLC region is released."

Interestingly, there is no other Genshin Impact leak mentioning this topic or further specific details.

Genshin Impact leaks: Varka as an upcoming playable character, plus other information

The first half of the leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The second half of the leak, which references Varka (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

These two images provide some context for the "Sussy 15 points leak." It's worth noting that the original leak was in Chinese and was on NGA. It also provides the context of it being reposted on a different URL (shown in the first image) back on October 20, 2021.

All of these 15 points are translations of the original Genshin Impact leak. Whether a few are accurate and the rest are false remains to be seen, but here are the most relevant points:

Sumeru will be available in the summer in version 2.9.

A new Archon Quest will be released when the region north of Mondstadt is released.

Yaoyao will help players get into The Chasm, and she will be a free unit.

Varka is muscular like Itto, and will be featured on a banner once Mondstadt's DLC region is released.

Mondstadt is about 60% finished, while Liyue is approximately 70% finished.

The Sumeru portion of this Genshin Impact leak

A copy of the original Chinese leak (Image via Douban)

Many fans speculate that Sumeru would come out in Genshin Impact 3.0 based on past precedence with Inazuma coming out in the 2.0 update. If this leak is valid, then it will come out in version 2.9 instead, which is a little bit sooner than what some fans initially anticipated.

Sumeru is also apparently near The Chasm, and it has a port west of Watatsumi Island. Speaking of The Chasm, it will supposedly include a playable Yaoyao, although the method of getting her is somewhat unclear based on the translation. The current translation mentions a "hangout," but doesn't specify if it's a Hangout Event or something else.

DAN @lilblkrose Genshin Impact - Varka

-"titan of the Knights of Favonius"

-jovial and well-liked

-carefree and

-often leaves Jean to perform the actual duties

-extremely tall



Sai: HE'S A BARA, NO, A HIMBO



Please Mihoyo, give us the big boys Genshin Impact - Varka-"titan of the Knights of Favonius" -jovial and well-liked-carefree and -often leaves Jean to perform the actual duties-extremely tallSai: HE'S A BARA, NO, A HIMBOPlease Mihoyo, give us the big boys

Potential Mondstadt expansion plus Varka news

Travelers may see the old Mondstadt crew again (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another relevant part of these recent leaks mentions how "Mondstadt is 60% released." Some of the northern expansions in the future will supposedly include Dornman Port, which is northeast of the Dandelion Sea. Chapter II: Act IV of the Archon Quest will apparently be released when the region north of Mondstadt is unveiled.

PEONY🌺 @peony028

(My exuse to draw aether on a horse )

#Aether #GenshinImpact pov: Varka came back from his expedition(My exuse to draw aether on a horse pov: Varka came back from his expedition(My exuse to draw aether on a horse😌)#Aether #GenshinImpact https://t.co/rp7JXgqjjj

Also Read Article Continues below

Another significant new part of the leak states that "Varka is a muscleman like Arataki Itto, will be on rateup as Mondstadt's DLC region is released." There isn't much officially known about Varka's appearance (other than him being tall), let alone details on a potential release date in Genshin Impact.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the idea of Varka being playable? Yes No 0 votes so far