Genshin Impact officially releases alternative outfits for multiple characters

Genshin Impact has officially revealed alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Amber, and Rosaria. The outfits of these female characters were recently altered in accordance with the censorship laws in China.

The Alternate Outfits for the characters "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona have been completed.



While players in China have been compelled to use alternate outfits, global users have the freedom to choose between the new and original cosmetics.

Here's how the new skins will be distributed to the Genshin Impact community.

The distribution method for alternate outfits in Genshin Impact

All travelers will be able to avail the alternate outfits for Amber, Mona, Jean, and Rosaria after 6:00 PM (UTC+8) on January 27, 2022.

There are several ways through which the new skins will be released in version 2.4, 2.5, and later.

From January 27, 2022 till the end of version 2.4, the alternate outfits for Amber, Mona, Jean, and Rosaria will be sent via the in-game mail. The mail is valid for 30 days, and if players fail to claim it, the skins will be unlocked automatically.

In version 2.5, if players unlock Ambera, Mona, Jean, or Rosaria, they will automatically get the alternative outfit as well.

The introduction of alternate outfits also implies that certain cutscenes in the storyline where Amber, Mona, Jean, or Rosaria make an appearance have been changed.

It is worth noting that the alternative outfits can be equipped after visiting Character > Dressing Room > Outfit.

As per the blog by miHoYo:

Amber, Mona, Jean, and Rosoria NPCs will be in their alternative outfits after the release of version 2.5.

The characters appearence in the Standard Banner (Wanderlust Invocation) will be changed.

For animations cutscenes after version 2.6, Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona will appear in the alternate outfits.

Hence, players can already start collecting the alternate outfits in Genshin Impact. These cosmetics largely focus on covering the chest and shoulders of the female units in the game.

Genshin Impact community reacts to alternative outfits for Mona, Jean, Amber, and Rosaria

It is no surprise that the newly introduced outfits have received a mixed response from the community. While some players seem frustrated with the censorship laws, others are happy with the new skins because they look better in their opinion.

Even though using the skins during combat or in the open-world is not a compulsion, miHoYo will be changing the appearance of the characters in cutscenes and quests, which has enraged some players.

Festive Exy🎄 @_Exuberant_



Censorship sucks, not even older cutscenes will remain untouched by CCP censorship.



Like ok just casually retcon Amber’s appearance when she wasn’t even lewd. @GenshinImpact So apparently these characters will be forced into these outfits for every cutscene after this update.Censorship sucks, not even older cutscenes will remain untouched by CCP censorship.Like ok just casually retcon Amber’s appearance when she wasn’t even lewd. @GenshinImpact So apparently these characters will be forced into these outfits for every cutscene after this update. Censorship sucks, not even older cutscenes will remain untouched by CCP censorship. Like ok just casually retcon Amber’s appearance when she wasn’t even lewd. https://t.co/PaE2runyn2

As of now, Liyue is celebrating the annual Lantern Rite festival with which the Fleeting Colors in Flight event has arrived. From a four-star character to Ningguang's free skin, players can get their hands on a ton of rewards.

