Genshin Impact 3.3 update time, and Scaramouche banner release date for Asia, America, and Europe

Genshin Impact's latest version of 3.3 will launch in less than 12 hours. Since it promises to be packed with tons of new content and exciting rewards, players are eagerly waiting for the update to launch. The main attraction of the new patch will be the debut of 5-star character Wanderer, an Anemo Catalyst unit.

The game server undergoes maintenance before every version update. Fortunately, the server downtime will only last around five hours, and players will be compensated with Primogems for their downtime.

Genshin Impact players, both veterans and newbies, are curious about the release time of the update and the Wanderer debut banner in all regions. This article will outline the release of the patch 3.3 update and Wanderer on Asia, America, and Europe servers.

Genshin Impact: Release date and time for version 3.3 and Wanderer's debut banner

Within 12 hours, Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.3 update will be rolled out globally for installation. Based on the official announcements, players can expect to receive the update at 11 AM (UTC+8) on December 07, 2022.

However, the developers run an update maintenance before each version update and the upcoming one is no different. The official tweet given above states that the maintenance will begin at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) on the same release day. During this time, the servers will shut down, and the downtime is expected to last around five hours.

Genshin Impact players are advised to take note of the maintenance schedule and plan their game time accordingly because they will be unable to access their account in the game until the servers are back online.

On the bright side, HoYoverse officials will hand out free Primogems for the inconvenience caused by server downtime. Players can expect to receive a minimum of 300 Primogems for free. The compensation rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

Genshin Impact: Wanderer's banner release (NA, EU, and Asia servers)

Officials have confirmed that the Wanderer banner will go live in the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Hence, players can expect his debut banner to drop at 11:00 AM alongside the version update.

Here is a list of all the relevant timezones showcasing the release time of Wanderer's debut banner.

American time zones (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European time zones (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian time zones (December 7, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Since his first appearance in the version 1.1 update in Genshin Impact, many players have been waiting for Wanderer to appear as a playable character. With the announcement of his debut banner, the patch 3.3 update has become highly anticipated in the community. The tweet above also showcases other exciting content that will drop alongside.

