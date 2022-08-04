Best support characters for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has brought one of the best Pyro DPS in the game, Yoimiya, back to character event banners in version 2.8. This is her second rerun, and many players have obtained her from her rate-up banner.

All DPS characters excel at dealing damage to their opponents, and players can unlock multiple constellations or get the signature weapon to unlock the character's full potential.

The same applies to Yoimiya, but it's not possible unless one whale's in Genshin Impact. The best alternative that F2P and low spenders have is adding support characters that help characters like Yoimiya deal massive damage.

The following article will list some of the best support characters players should use in Yoimiya's team in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective, reflects the writer's opinion, and is in no particular order.

Best support characters to use for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 2.8

1) Bennett

No.1 support character - Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is one of the best support characters in-game. Despite being a 4-star, Bennett has an excellent kit that allows him to increase active character attack and heal them at the same time.

With Yoimiya and Bennett in the same party, Yoimiya will always have an attack buff from Bennett's burst. Similarly, they will also activate Pyro resonance, increasing the entire party's ATK by 25%.

2) Yunjin

Yun Jin's kit is made for Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since her debut, Yun Jin has become a must-have support character for every character that uses NA (normal attack) as the primary source of damage. Her kit allows her to buff other characters' NA damage.

She is pretty easy to build as well. Her stats are based on her total DEF. Although she can provide a shield for party members, she can tank damage with her Elemental Skill. Lastly, her utility improves when more of her constellations are unlocked.

3) Xingqiu

No can compete with Xinqiu's Hydro support to cause vaporize (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Hydro Swordsman is yet another 4-star that every player must have on their roster. Famous for his fast Hydro application, Xingqiu works harmoniously with any Pyro DPS character that is part of a vaporize team.

Yoimiya and Xingqiu have exceptional synergy where she can vaporize her first, third, and last attack due to the ICD (Internal Cooldown). Xingqiu can provide a small amount of healing to the active character with his Elemental Skill.

4) Fischl

Fischl and her Oz provide the best Electro support (Image via Genshin Impact)

While Yoimiya and Xingqiu pair up to vaporize enemies, Yoimiya pairs up Fischl when it is time to overload them. Popular for her off-field support, Fischl is a fast Electro enabler thanks to her Elemental Skill.

With a decent build, Fischl can have 100% uptime on her Elemental Skill for Yoimiya to keep causing reactions and dealing huge damage to all enemies. With multiple constellations, the fire rate of Fischl's raven significantly increases where it can almost match Yoimiya's rapid-fire rate.

5) Zhongli

Zhongli to provide strong shield (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Yoimiya packs a punch with her Elemental Skill, she is fragile and can easily be interrupted during her attacks. Hence, it is recommended to have a character in her party that can provide shields.

When talking about shields, there is only one person that comes to mind, and that is the former Geo Archon. Zhongli has the strongest shield that is based on his total health. Additionally, Zhongli can shred enemy's resistance which will help Yoimiya deal more damage.

