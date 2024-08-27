Genshin Impact Traces of Artistry event guide and rewards

Traces of Artistry is a brand new event releasing in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. It is an exploration-oriented event, in which players will have to travel to different places all across the map of Natlan and fulfill certain objectives. Not only will this help everyone get familiar with the new regions in the Pyro nation, but will also provide rewards in exchange.

This article discusses how to unlock and play the Traces of Artistry event in Genshin Impact version 5.0, along with the various rewards that can be obtained from it.

Traces of Artistry event: Duration and how to unlock

The Traces of Artistry event will be available to all players starting from August 28, 2024, to September 16, 2024. The following requirements need to be fulfilled to play the event:

Must have reached a minimum of Adventure Rank 20

Must have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

Additionally, it is recommended to finish playing the new Natlan Archon Quest Chapter V: Act II "Black Stone under a White Stone" before starting the Traces of Artistry event, to get the best gameplay experience.

Traces of Artistry event: Gameplay

The Traces of Artistry event has three separate game modes: Flow's True Form, Blazing Extremes, and Of Aspects Vivid. These three offer different types of mini-games for players to complete and earn rewards.

1) Flow's True Form

Flow's True Form challenges in the Traces of Artistry event (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Flow's True Form mini-game, players will have to transform into Saurians and explore the terrain of Natlan while participating in certain speed challenges. During these challenges, you will have to collect Challenge Coins and other specified items within a certain time limit. You can switch Saurians midway through these in accordance with the terrain and the objectives.

The following items will be present in these challenges:

Challenge Coins: Collect as many of these coins to gain a higher score.

Collect as many of these coins to gain a higher score. Growing Gains: Collecting these coins will increase your Challenge Coin collection AoE.

Collecting these coins will increase your Challenge Coin collection AoE. Goldeseam Phlogiston: You will need to destroy these to collect the Challenge Coins hidden within them.

You will need to destroy these to collect the Challenge Coins hidden within them. Orbs of Inspiration: Collecting purple Orbs of Inspiration will decrease your points while collecting Orange Orbs of Inspiration will help you score more.

2) Blazing Extremes

Fight enemies and win rewards in Blazing Extremes (Image via HoYoverse)

Blazing Extremes is a combat mini-game, where you have to defeat a group of opponents in an area while also completing specific combat-related objectives. You will face a variety of enemies in this challenge, ranging from easy to powerful.

After completing the challenge in one area, Wind Currents will help you glide over to the next challenge arena.

3) Of Aspects Vivid

Take pictures of the new areas and creatures in Natlan in this photography mini-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Of Aspects Vivid is a photography mini-game where you will have to take pictures of certain areas, creatures, and regional specialties of Natlan to win rewards. This photography mini-game is meant to familiarize players with the various locales of Natlan.

After taking a certain number of photographs, players might also be allowed to find and construct a complete graffiti. Exploring the new region whilst taking pictures will be an enjoyable and rewarding experience for most.

