Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream codes release date and time

HoYoverse has recently announced that the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will be held on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). This livestream will give players a glimpse into the new content awaiting them in version 5.6 — including new character releases, quests, events, and other rewards. Additionally, three redemption codes will also be revealed during the livestream, which will provide players with valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, and more.

This article provides information regarding the release date and time for these redemption codes that will drop during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream, along with information on how to redeem and use these codes.

Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream codes release timings

As mentioned above, the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream will be held on April 25, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). During this livestream, three redemption codes will be announced for players to use.

Since the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream timings will differ for players belonging to different time zones, here is a list to help keep track of when you can tune in to the livestream to claim the redemption codes based on your particular time zone:

America (April 25, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 AM

(PDT): 5 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 6 AM

(MDT): 6 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 AM

(CDT): 7 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 AM

Europe (April 25, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 1 PM

(WEST): 1 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2 PM

(CEST): 2 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3 PM

Asia (April 25, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 PM

(IST): 5:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): 8 PM

(CST): 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9 PM

(JST): 9 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 PM

The three livestream codes will be issued at periodic intervals throughout the duration of the program, so make sure to watch till the end in order to avoid the risk of missing out on any of the codes.

How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream codes

The three redemption codes issued during the Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream can be redeemed in the following ways:

1) On the official website

Use the Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Login to the official Genshin Impact website using your HoYoverse account. Select your server, enter the redemption codes and click on 'Redeem.'

2) On HoYoLAB

Redeem the codes on the HoYoLAB app (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoLAB app and head over to the Genshin Impact HoYo Guides section. You can redeem all three codes directly from here.

3) In game

Redeem the codes in game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

You can also redeem the codes directly in-game. Open Genshin Impact, and head to the Settings option (from the Paimon menu). Navigate to the 'Account' tab, and redeem all three livestream codes.

