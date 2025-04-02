Genshin Impact leaks reveal 5.6 theme park main event gameplay

HoYoverse has officially revealed the upcoming characters for Genshin Impact 5.6, with one of them being Fontaine chef Escoffier. This had already sparked discussions amongst the community regarding whether the next update might take players back to Fontaine. Now, leakers have shared information that actually hints at the possibility of a Fontaine event in the next patch. According to this new leak, the main event for version 5.6 will involve a theme park-style gameplay.

This article provides more information regarding the latest leaks that have dropped hints at a possible Fontaine event in Genshin Impact 5.6.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Upcoming Fontaine event in Genshin Impact 5.6, as per leaks

According to leaker GI Redacted, the flagship event of Genshin Impact 5.6 will possibly require players to manage a theme park in Fontaine. This event will basically function like a theme park management simulation, wherein players will need to take care of a fantasy theme park in Fontaine, and oversee its daily activities and earnings.

If this leak does turn out to be true, this will be the first such event in Genshin Impact to feature a large-scale management simulation.

GI Redacted has also shared information about some of the main characters who might be present in this event:

Varesa

Furina

Sigewinne

Dehya

Lynette

Players might need to complete certain tasks assigned by these characters, and doing so successfully will provide relevant event buffs that will come in handy.

Previously, leaker HomDGCat hinted at a free event weapon being rewarded to all players in Genshin Impact 5.6. Since this 4-star bow has an HP-based secondary stat and passive, Sigewinne is a character who can make good use of it.

The fact that Sigewinne is one of the main characters reportedly set to feature in the upcoming version Fontaine 5.6 theme park event backs up this leak regarding the free event bow weapon.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks share 4-star characters in 5.6 banners

Other events in Genshin Impact 5.6, according to leaks

Leaker Genshin_Intel on X has disclosed information regarding some other probable events that might be taking place in Genshin Impact 5.6:

Humans vs. Saurians event

Combat event using specific characters in different team compositions

Co-op battle event featuring various challenges

As these are leaks sourced from the currently ongoing Genshin Impact 5.6 closed beta, players will need to wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse to get an actual idea of the events awaiting us in the upcoming version.

