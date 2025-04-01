Genshin Impact leaks share 4-star characters in 5.6 banners

Genshin Impact 5.6 is expected to be released in the first week of May 2025. While the drip marketing posts have officially revealed two new characters – Escoffier and Ifa – for the upcoming version, no information regarding the banner orders has been provided by HoYoverse. Meanwhile, leakers have hinted at these two characters' rarity, with Escoffier possibly being a 5-star unit and Ifa being a 4-star character.

Ad

Recently, leaker HomDGCat disclosed information regarding some of the other 4-star characters who might be featured in the Genshin Impact 5.6 banners. This article explores these upcoming 4-star characters that players could pull for in version 5.6 of Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

4-star characters who might appear in Genshin Impact 5.6 banners, according to leaks

Ad

Trending

According to credible leaker HomDGCat, Escoffier, Kinich, Navia, and Raiden might be the 5-star units to get rate-up banners in Genshin Impact 5.6. The 4-star units who could possibly be featured on their banners are:

Ifa (new; 4-star Anemo)

(new; 4-star Anemo) Lynette (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Layla (4-star Cryo)

Since there is no information regarding which phase these characters will be on, they may all be featured in Phase I or divided amongst the first and second phase.

Ad

Of these characters, Ifa is a brand-new unit who will be launched in Genshin Impact 5.6. His drip marketing revealed that he wields the Anemo element, which makes him a very useful character to have in your party.

Additionally, since Ifa hails from Natlan, he should also have some kind of unique Nightsoul's Blessing mechanism baked into his kit. This would make him an interesting character to play.

As for the other two 4-star units, Lynette functions as a good Anemo support unit, while Layla is a great Cryo shielder who provides a lot of utility to your team.

Ad

What else do we know about Ifa?

Even though Ifa is yet to be released in Genshin Impact, there is already a lot of hype surrounding him. He has been introduced in the game in version 5.5 as part of the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event, ahead of his release in the upcoming patch.

Ad

Meanwhile, leakers have hinted at Ifa being a Catalyst user who is supposedly an on-field reaction driver as well as a healer.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ifa gameplay and animation leaks

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.