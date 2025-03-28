Genshin Impact Tournament of Glory in Bloom event guide: Games and rewards

Tournament of Glory in Bloom is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.5, introducing Saurian vet Ifa, who had only been name-dropped in the game to date. By participating in this event, players can earn rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Crown of Insight, and a free copy of the 4-star character, Ororon.

This article provides detailed information regarding the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in Genshin Impact, along with how to play the mini-games and the rewards that can be obtained from it.

Genshin Impact Tournament of Glory in Bloom event availability and eligibility

Certain requirements need to be met to play the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tournament of Glory in Bloom event began on March 28, 2025, and will be available until April 14, 2025. To participate, players need to complete these prerequisites:

Must have reached Adventure Rank 20

Must have completed the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

Additionally, while not mandatory, it is recommended to complete Pyro Archon Mavuika's story quest "Sol Invictus Chapter: Act I" before starting this event.

Genshin Impact Tournament of Glory in Bloom event guide

You will first need to complete the For Our Saurian Companion quest to unlock the event's mini-games (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To start playing the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event, players will first need to begin the quest "For Our Saurian Companion." This quest introduces Ifa and can be accessed directly from the main event page. The main event story consists of helping a young Tepetlisaurus recover from an illness.

After playing through the initial part of the For Our Saurian Companion quest, the main gameplay of the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event will be unlocked. There are two separate games that players can participate in, which are the following:

1) Bloomflower Trials

The Bloomflower Trials consist of both offensive and defensive challenges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Bloomflower Trials mini-games consist of combat challenges among the six tribes of Natlan. These challenges are divided into Offensive and Defensive battles. You will need to pick one character to fight in each battle.

In Offensive Battles, players need to destroy the enemy camp's barrier by completing various challenges as instructed. In Defensive Battles, you will be tasked with protecting your flag from being captured and destroyed by enemies. There are a total of six battles that need to be fought, with each one focusing on one of the six Natlan tribal areas. Additionally, each battle has separate objectives that you need to keep an eye on to get a higher score.

2) Saurian Treasure Seeker

You will have to guide the Saurians in this mini-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Saurian Treasure Seeker mini-game requires players to accompany some young Saurians in their search for treasure. This game functions like a board game wherein you will be controlling the Saurians and guiding them along. You will also need to collect special items along the way while making sure that the Saurians don't run into any obstacles. Different Saurians have different traversal abilities, and you can make use of those according to the current terrain.

Remember that you can change the direction of the arrows at the intersections by clicking on them and choosing the direction you want them to face. Once you alter the directions of the arrows, the Saurians will follow the path accordingly.

Genshin Impact Tournament of Glory in Bloom event rewards

You can get many valuable items from this event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Completing the main event quests, Bloomflower Trials, and the Saurian Treasure Seeker challenges will provide the following rewards:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Sanctifying Unctions

Character talent level-up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Mora

Additionally, you will also be able to obtain one free copy of the 4-star character Ororon after completing all the requirements. You can check your progress for these requirements by opening up the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event page and heading to the "Night-Wind Invitation" section.

