Genshin Impact A "Tranquil" Day web event guide: Date, tasks, and rewards

A "Tranquil" Day is a new event released in Genshin Impact 5.5, featuring the newly released 5-star character Varesa. In this event, players have to spend a day with Varesa and help her complete a few day-to-day tasks. A "Tranquil" Day web event is currently ongoing and will be available till April 8, 2025, 11:59 PM (UTC +8). Participating in this event will reward players with valuable in-game items, such as Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wits, etc.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the A "Tranquil" Day web event in Genshin Impact 5.5 successfully and earn the subsequent rewards.

A "Tranquil" Day web event guide in Genshin Impact

To begin this event, visit the official event website and log in using your HoYoverse credentials. Once you have logged in, you can start playing the event by clicking on the "Start" option.

Press the button to help Varesa run (Image via HoYoverse)

Firstly, Varesa will appear and introduce herself, following which she will ask you to complete a running exercise with her. Click on the "Press to Trigger" button to start.

You will get 20 Primogems for this task (Image via HoYoverse)

After Varesa completes her run, you can claim your rewards for completing this task with her. The first reward you will receive is 20 Primogems.

You must complete the remaining three tasks (Image via HoYoverse)

Following that, you will be given a list of tasks to complete, which are as following:

1) Go to the Collective of Plenty and indwell a Tatankasaurus once

To complete this task, you must open Genshin Impact and visit the Collective of Plenty region in Natlan. Once there, indwell any of the nearby Tatankasaurs.

2) Unlock the Statue of the Seven in the Collective of Plenty

With the new map expansion in Genshin Impact 5.5, a new region called the Atocpan region (which houses the Collective of Plenty tribe) has been added to the game. Unlock the Statue of the Seven in the Atocpan region in order to complete this task.

3) Complete the World Quest "Path to the Flaming Peaks"

Path to the Flaming Peaks is a series of World Quests introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5. To begin this series of quests, you must first start the quest The Way Into the Mountain. After finishing this quest, you must complete another quest titled "Nahuatzin's Leap". Once you have finished playing both these quests, the task for completing the Path to the Flaming Peaks World Quest will be marked as complete.

A "Tranquil" Day web event rewards in Genshin Impact

Completing each task in this web event will give you different rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have completed all four tasks in the A "Tranquil" Day web event, you can claim the following rewards:

Primogems x80

Mystic Enhancement Ore x3

Sanctifying Unction x3

Hero's Wits x5

Mt. Mushroom (For One) x1

Sparkless Statue Core x5

