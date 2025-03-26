Genshin Impact Ifa gameplay and animation leaks

Ifa is a playable character from the Flower-Feather tribe who was shown in the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream. It was also noticed that he had an Anemo vision. Ifa's first appearance in Genshin was in the 5.1 Natlan AQ — though it was only his voice and painting.

Recent leaks from Kazusa show Ifa as an Anemo 4-star catalyst character. His rumored kit, abilities, gameplay, and animation have also been showcased, along with his rarity. Most of his gameplay footage was revealed by Kazusa from the 5.6 beta version.

This article will discuss Ifa's leaked gameplay footage, idles, and beta animations in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on unreleased content and is subject to change.

Ifa's gameplay and animations in Genshin Impact leaked

A prominent leaker known as Kazusa revealed Ifa's beta animations. These clips started circulating on social media. They are mostly known for revealing footage about future content related to characters' special abilities and bosses.

Another important point to consider is that these videos are from the official Genshin Impact 5.6 beta server. This makes Ifa's gameplay footage reliable. Although most of Ifa's skills are showcased, some specific details are missing.

Normal attack

Ifa is seen to have a unique set of Normal attacks as he deals Anemo damage with his gun. He takes different stances to shoot the firearm thrice during his Normal attack combo. He also uses the weapon for his Charged attack to dodge down and lets it charge before firing off an Anemo bullet.

Elemental skill

During Ifa's Elemental skill, he is seen hovering briefly with the help of Cacucu, his Saurian companion. In this state, he is seen dealing Anemo damage with his gun. He can supposedly also heal all the characters in the party. However, the heal is absent in the clip, as it only shows his attacks.

The video also doesn't show the difference between the tap-and-hold state of his Elemental skill, which was apparently a part of Ifa's leaked kit.

Elemental burst

In the above footage, Ifa charges his gun before unleashing a huge shot of AoE Anemo damage, showing a slight pull. However, most of his other abilities related to his Ultimate were reportedly not shown, as there were no enemies in the above clip.

Idle animations

Like the rest of the Genshin cast, Ifa has two unique idle animations. His one is a fun interaction between him and Cacucu, as the clip shows the Saurian trying to pull Ifa's hat. The second one shows Ifa's smooth skills with the gun, as he is seen doing a small performance with the weapon.

Lastly, Ifa's splash art was reportedly leaked, showing him with his companion Cacucu and the special gun.

